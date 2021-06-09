European Commission Clears Total Produce Merger With Dole

The European Commission has cleared the merger between Total Produce and Dole Foods.

Earlier this year Total Produce announced it was to combine with Dole Food Company under a newly created, US-listed firm called Dole plc.

In the United States, the waiting period under the US Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 has already expired, meaning the deal just remains subject to approval by shareholders, “market conditions and other customary conditions,” according to a statement from Total Produce.

