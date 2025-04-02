EV Produce International Capitalizes on Mexican Cuisine’s Popularity to Expand Product Line and U.S. Distribution Network

EV Produce International, a leading McAllen, TX-based importer of Mexican-grown limes and chayote, has announced strategic expansion plans to bolster its import and shipping operations. The company will diversify its product portfolio and extend its distribution network to encompass the entire continental United States.

Building upon eight years of market presence, EV Produce International has established a strong reputation as a reliable supplier of premium limes from its Mexican partner, which maintains operations in Martínez de la Torre, Veracruz, Yucatan, and Jalisco.

While limes and chayote have been core products, EV Produce International has recently integrated new offerings. Through a strategic partnership, the company has commenced production and export of chiles (Jalapeño, Serrano, and Habanero) and tomatillos.

Erick Carranza, Vice President of EV Produce International, stated that the company initiated import and distribution of these new products in December 2024 on the West Coast, utilizing its warehouses in Tijuana, Mexico, and Los Angeles, CA. The company is now poised for further expansion.

“We are now expanding our reach to serve the entire U.S. market through our distribution centers in California and McAllen, TX,” Carranza affirmed.

Historically, EV Produce International primarily targeted the Latino market in the U.S. However, Carranza noted a significant increase in consumption across diverse demographics, driven by the growing popularity of Mexican cuisine.

“While chiles have traditionally been a staple within the Latino community, the widespread appreciation of Mexican food has fueled increased consumption nationwide,” he explained.

Surging Demand

Similarly, EV Produce International has witnessed a surge in demand for its limes, as consumption extends beyond the Latino demographic to encompass the broader U.S. population.

“Initially, lime consumption was largely concentrated within the Latino market, which prompted us to establish a distribution center in California,” Carranza elaborated. “However, over time, we have observed a consistent increase in consumption, attributed to the prevalence of limes in cocktails, desserts, and various Mexican culinary preparations.”

EV Produce International’s operations extend beyond the U.S. and Canada, with current lime exports to South Korea and Japan.

As a family-owned enterprise with a legacy in production and export, EV Produce International manages production and packing facilities across Mexico, complementing its U.S. import and distribution centers in McAllen, TX, and Los Angeles, CA.

