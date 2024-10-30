Ever.Ag Launches New Website, Focused on Solving Real-World Challenges in Agriculture

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever.Ag, a leading provider of software and risk management solutions for the agricultural supply chain, is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website. The new website offers streamlined navigation and a clearer, more accessible way to understand Ever.Ag’s mission: empowering the people who feed us and the people who help them do it.

In this major update, Ever.Ag centers its focus on the real individuals at the heart of agriculture. The new website features authentic images of Ever.Ag’s staff and customers on their farms and in their facilities, underscoring the company’s dedication to helping farmers, producers, and businesses “ag smarter.”

“At Ever.Ag, we recognize that the most important part of agriculture is the people behind it,” said Tobias Lee, CMO of Ever.Ag. “Our new website is a reflection of that belief—showcasing our commitment to supporting farmers, producers, and businesses with solutions that are as innovative as they are practical, centering the human element at every turn.”

Key Features of the New Website:

Simplified Navigation : A cleaner, more intuitive layout that makes it easy for users to find relevant information across the entire farm-to-retail food supply chain.

: A cleaner, more intuitive layout that makes it easy for users to find relevant information across the entire farm-to-retail food supply chain. A Celebration of People : Featuring real images of Ever.Ag’s staff and customers, the website shines a light on the people working every day to feed the world and those helping them succeed.

: Featuring real images of Ever.Ag’s staff and customers, the website shines a light on the people working every day to feed the world and those helping them succeed. Clearer Communication : Written in plain language, the site removes industry jargon to help visitors easily understand Ever.Ag’s solutions and their impact on agriculture and food and beverage businesses.

: Written in plain language, the site removes industry jargon to help visitors easily understand Ever.Ag’s solutions and their impact on agriculture and food and beverage businesses. Unified Brand Experience: The new website marks Ever.Ag’s shift to “One Ever.Ag,” bringing together all segments—agribusiness, dairy, livestock and animal protein, risk management, and sustainability—under one cohesive brand identity.

This website relaunch reflects Ever.Ag’s ongoing dedication to providing cutting-edge solutions that support the end-to-end food industry value chain. With a focus on empowering farmers and food producers, the new digital experience invites visitors to explore how Ever.Ag is helping them, which is celebrated in a new brand campaign, “Know more. Ag smarter.”

Visit the new website at https://ever.ag to explore the changes.

About Ever.Ag

Ever.Ag is Everything Agriculture, providing software and services that empower your entire supply chain, from farm to table – and everything in between. The breadth and depth of Ever.Ag’s solutions empower dairy, crops, animal protein, and agribusiness customers to feed a growing world. Bringing decades of experience and industry-leading innovation to the table, Ever.Ag’s advanced technology, risk management, and market intelligence solutions provide customers with the insight they need to operate more efficiently, sustainably, nimbly, and strategically across the supply chain.