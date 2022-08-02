Ever Tru Farms to Expand Operations in August

KINGSVILLE, ON – Ever Tru Farms, a vertically integrated year-round supplier of premium strawberries and a division of Soave Hydroponics, is launching Phase Two of its expansion. The farm will expand an additional 15 acres (653,000 SF), bringing the farm to a total of 40 acres of production. The company will begin planting in early August, with harvesting coming near the end of September for the expanded facility.

“Ever Tru Farms has been looking forward to the farm’s expansion since inception,” says Paul J. Mastronardi, director of sales for Ever Tru Farms. “We have seen positive feedback from customers and consumers and are excited to grow the farm to meet that demand.”

Ever Tru berries are grown year-round with supplemental lighting to achieve consistent production, especially during the winter season.

“Partnering with local Canadian retailers and US retail partners receiving our berries within 24 hours ensures that consumers can rely on our premium berries year-round,” states Mastronardi, “Consumers won’t have to sacrifice quality or taste due to the consistent supply Ever Tru Farms provides. Indoor growing allows us to be unaffected by harsh natural elements and weather conditions that impact traditional outdoor farms.”

Visit www.evertrufarms.com to learn more about their mission to provide strawberries that are Forever Delicious™.

