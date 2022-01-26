EverCrisp Apples – Sweet, Crisp, and Long-Lasting

LANSING, Mich. — Looking for something different to try in the produce department? EverCrisp®, a cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji, should top your list! This late-season apple stores well and is long-lasting, boasting even better quality coming out of storage. The variety shares the sweet and crisp qualities of its parent varieties and can last for weeks without refrigeration.

“This rosy-colored, crisp apple is a fairly new variety grown across the Midwest, including right here in Michigan,” said Diane Smith, executive director of the Michigan Apple Committee. “Many Michigan growers have invested in EverCrisp® tree plantings that have now come into bearing. The variety can be found at many retailers and grocery chains. It’s a great apple similar to Honeycrisp but most widely available after the New Year, when it comes out of storage with great flavor and a crisp, juicy crunch.”

EverCrisp®, also known as MAIA-1, was actually “born” in 1998 as Midwest apple growers were seeking an exciting new variety. Mitch Lynd of Lynd Fruit Farms in Pataksala, Ohio, set out on a mission to develop apple varieties that were flavorful, crunchy and crisp avoiding his region’s unpredictable winter/spring weather patterns. Lynd co-founded the Midwest Apple Improvement Association (MAIA) – an apple breeding project that enabled growers of all sizes to participate in developing new, superior varieties. The MAIA-1 variety arose from a cross made in spring 1998 when Lynd collected apple blossoms from a Fuji tree, removed the pollen, and used it to pollinate Honeycrisp tree flowers.

“Of course, like many other varieties, we believe the best-tasting EverCrisp® are grown in Michigan,” said Smith. “This variety was developed to thrive in Midwest climates and Michigan has the ideal climate and geography for growing apples. Once consumers taste this variety, we know they will come back for more!”

This sweet, juicy and firm apple has been an instant hit among apple lovers. It maintains its crunch and sweet flavor like no other, holding its taste and firmness for months. It can be found in major grocery stores across the Midwest as well is the eastern and southern parts of the U.S.

The Michigan Apple Committee is a grower-funded nonprofit organization devoted to marketing, education and research activities to distinguish the Michigan apple and encourage its consumption in Michigan and around the world. For more information, visit www.MichiganApples.com.