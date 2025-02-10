Execulytics Rebrands Proxy Market Share Report

Popular Canadian intelligence system is rebranding, being unveiled as The Produce Report: Canada



Toronto, Canada – Last year, Execulytics Consulting, a leading Canadian market research and advisory firm, launched an innovative reporting system called Proxy Market Share. This report provided market share estimates for fifty top items and categories sold in the produce departments of all major Canadian retailers. Produce suppliers worldwide gained insights into market leaders, laggards, and retailers experiencing growth or decline. Equipped with powerful onboard analytics, the system was both interactive and actionable, offered at a price accessible to every produce company.



This year, Execulytics has elevated the system with new functionality, transforming it into much more than a market share report. By integrating multiple data sources, the report now includes monthly and quarterly truckload volume estimates for each retailer across their regional operations. Additionally, it provides key demographic insights for every item’s core customer, allowing suppliers to better understand who is buying their products in Canada—from consumer profiles to retail purchasing volumes.



Another major enhancement is the introduction of category deep dives, which explore subcategories beyond the top level, including organics, packaging formats, and product varieties. These additions offer produce suppliers an unprecedented level of insight into the Canadian market.



Given the expanded scope of the system, the name Proxy Market Share no longer captures its full potential. Beginning with 2025 distributions, the report will be rebranded as The Produce Report: Canada. This new name reflects its comprehensive nature and its mission to deliver in-depth retail and consumer intelligence for the Canadian produce industry.

“Existing 2025 subscribers will see the new branding starting with this month’s reports, complete with the new enhanced functionality,“ said Mike Mauti, Managing Partner for Execulytics, adding, “for those who have not yet subscribed for 2025, we offer a free, no obligation demo of the system, to determine if it could be a fit for your company.”

Whether based in Canada, the U.S., or abroad, produce suppliers will gain a thorough understanding of the large and lucrative Canadian marketplace. With these insights, companies can achieve rapid returns on investment, potentially through as little as two additional truckloads sold. The Produce Report: Canada offers a powerful tool to drive success in this vibrant market.

Savvy organizations can learn more about The Produce Report: Canada at execulytics.ca/produce-report-canada.

About Execulytics Consulting

Execulytics is a consulting, advisory and market research firm specializing in the Canadian fresh produce industry. Founded in 2016 by Mike Mauti, who has over 25 years of experience in the Canadian retail grocery sector, Execulytics provides data-driven insights, market strategies, and intelligence on consumer behavior and retail merchandising. Their tailored solutions help fresh produce brands navigate market entry, uncover opportunities, and minimize risks. Execulytics leverages industry expertise and connections to offer customized, winning strategies that drive success in the Canadian market. Contact Execulytics at info@execulytics.ca or find them on the internet at www.execulytics.ca Follow them on Twitter or LinkedIn.

About The Produce Report: Canada

The Produce Report: Canada is a tool that estimates Canadian retail market shares using consumer panel data, providing a comprehensive market overview by including retailers often omitted from traditional reports. It identifies key market leaders and growth opportunities. Enhanced features include national, regional, and retailer-specific volume estimates for various time frames, as well as detailed consumer profiles for each covered fruit and vegetable product. This service is valuable for produce suppliers, helping them develop customized sales strategies and assess product volume potential in the Canadian retail sector.