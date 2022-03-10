Family Tree Farms Announces New Director of Sales and Marketing

Reedley, Calif. – Family Tree Farms is pleased to announce that Doug LaCroix, the current Sales Manager, has been named Director of Sales and Marketing at Family Tree Farms. Doug has served 17 years with the company and is a skilled and seasoned veteran in the industry. The appointment is effective immediately.

“With the worldwide growth Family Tree Farms is experiencing, we are thrilled for new opportunities under Doug’s expanded leadership role,” said David Jackson, co-owner of Family Tree Farms. “His experience, engagement with key customers, industry knowledge and passion to lead the sales and marketing team will serve our organization and customers well into the future.”

Doug will replace Don Goforth, who dedicated more than 20 years to Family Tree Farms and is pursuing an opportunity in the industry that supports the next chapter of his life. “Don has been integral to our growth, an important voice in the produce industry and has served our retail partners with the utmost integrity,” said David Jackson. “His loyalty and wisdom will be greatly missed, and we wish him all the best.”

“It has truly been a privilege to be a part of Family Tree Farms since our inception. I will be forever grateful to the Jackson family and to all the Family Tree team for the opportunity to help grow FTF to where we are today,” said Don Goforth. “As I transition to a more seasonal position in the industry, my wife, Debi, and I are really looking forward to this next chapter that will offer a little more time to enjoy life and family while still remaining active in the world of fresh produce.”

As Director of Sales and Marketing, Doug will continue to champion the Family Tree Farms vision to consistently deliver The Most Flavorful Fruit in the World, sell and market our world renown fruit, build strategy and partnerships with our customers and provide world-class leadership to the team.

“Don has led our sales & marketing efforts successfully for 22 years and has meant so much to me as a mentor and friend. I believe my time with Don and Family Tree Farms these past 17 years will serve me well in this new role. I love this company. We have a great team, and are led by a farming family who consistently deliver ‘The Most Flavorful Fruit in the World” …said Doug LaCroix.

A Word from Family Tree Farms

Nestled in the heart of the Central San Joaquin Valley, Family Tree Farms is built upon an all-out quest for flavor. We love to grow berries and stone fruit for the world to enjoy. Through faith, hard work and integrity we consider it an honor to consistently produce, package and market the most flavorful fruit in the world.