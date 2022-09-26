Farm Direct Supply has Partnered With National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. to Ensure No One Faces Breast Cancer Alone

Fort Lauderdale, FL – An alarming 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Farm Direct Supply (FDS), a global supplier of fresh fruit and vegetables, has partnered with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.® (NBCF), one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world that has been helping women for over 30+ years.

“Many people who are affected by breast cancer experience a great amount of uncertainty and we are committed to helping patients and caregivers along all stages of the breast cancer journey,” said Mandy O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Development. “We are grateful to have Farm Direct Supply partner with us to help communicate the importance of screening, education and the support services NBCF offers.”

Starting October 1st, Farm Direct Supply will be switching out their staple purple FDS Asparagus tag to a pink tag to bring awareness to NBCF, an organization committed to providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with NBCF, this is a cause that is near and dear to our hearts and equally important to our customers as well,” said Chris Horrell, General Manager of Farm Direct Supply. “We are hoping our pink FDS Asparagus tags continue to keep NBCF top of mind for consumers of our asparagus and serve as a reminder of the importance of early screening.”

For more information on how you can help NBCF please visit their website at: www.nationalbreastcancer.org

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 16 years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit https://www.nationalbreastcancer.org/

About Farm Direct Supply™

Farm Direct Supply (FDS) is a supplier of high-quality fruit and vegetables. FDS provides their partners with an efficient and global supply chain solution that allows a year-round supply that is food safe, collaborative and transparent. FDS has operations all over the world to grow in ideal conditions and provide farm fresh products year-round to their customers. For more information, please visit www.farmdirectsupply.com