Farm Direct Supply Welcomes Mason Hamilton to Sales Team

Farm Direct Supply Produce July 23, 2020

Fort Lauderdale, FL – Farm Direct Supply, a recognized leader in the fresh asparagus supply chain, announced the hire of Mason Hamilton to their fast-growing team.  This coincides with other strategic moves made by Farm Direct Supply to strengthen the company initiatives of innovation, exceptional service and responsible farming practices.

Mason comes to Farm Direct with 12 years of experience. A graduate of Florida State University, Mason spent his college summers working in the produce industry where his interest was piqued and his admiration for the industry was fostered.  Mason followed that passion and throughout his career continued to take on new roles and responsibilities while exceeding sales goals, adding commodities and increasing product lines under his management.  He recently transitioned from Duda Farm Fresh Foods, where he managed multiple commodities and key accounts.  

“I have a strong appreciation for the experiences and opportunities my career has provided. I am especially appreciative of my last 5 years with Duda Farm Fresh Foods, whose culture and values contributed greatly to my growth within agriculture.  I’m eager to continue learning and taking on more challenging responsibilities alongside the team at Farm Direct,” Mason said.

“We are truly excited that Mason has joined our team.  Mason’s character and commitment to excellence align well with our positive culture. I am confident Mason will play a key role as we continue to sharpen our customer focus and expand our supply chain abilities.  As the produce industry is transforming to meet consumer needs, we will continue to grow in the most forward-thinking and ambitious ways,” Farm Direct General Manager Chris Horrell said in a statement.

