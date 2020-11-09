FDA Extends Comment Deadline to Submit Information on Expansion of the Rarely Consumed Raw List for Uncommonly Consumed Produce

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Request for Information (RFI) in August 2020 to open a docket for data and information related to produce known to have no or low reported consumption. The Agency plans to use the data and information to consider whether any of these produce commodities should be added to the “rarely consumed raw” (RCR) list and thereby exempt from the Produce Safety rule. The items currently on the exhaustive RCR list are not subject to the requirements in the Produce Safety rule.

The FDA is now extending the comment period for stakeholders to submit the requested information for an additional 60 days, through January 8, 2020. This extension is being made in response to requests from stakeholders who indicated that more time was needed in order to submit the relevant data.

The FDA invites those with data, information, and/or comments regarding U.S. consumption patterns of those commodities with no or low reported consumption to submit such information to the agency through the RFI docket.

