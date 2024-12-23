FDA Ruling Limits Which Foods Can be Labeled ‘Healthy’ on Packaging

The Food and Drug Administration is changing the way food companies can claim their products are “healthy.” Fortified white bread is out, and fatty fish like salmon is in.

Most everything in the grocer’s produce section — whole fruits and vegetables — would qualify under the new rule issued. Other nutrient-rich foods, such as whole grains, dairy, eggs, beans, lentils, seafood, lean meat, nuts and seeds also pass the test as long as they have limited added sugar, salt and saturated fat.

Frozen and canned fruits and vegetables are included in the new “healthy” category.

It’s an attempt to help shoppers in other aisles confused by nutrition fact labels that don’t give any real-world guidance as to whether one product is better than another.

