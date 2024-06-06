FDA UPDATE/Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella: Cucumbers (June 2024)

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana infections potentially linked to cucumbers.

Based on epidemiological information collected by CDC for the Salmonella Africana investigation, as of June 4, 162 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Africana have been reported from 25 states and the District of Columbia. Of the 65 people interviewed, 47 (72%) reported eating cucumbers.

CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections, with 158 illnesses in 23 states. The two outbreaks share several similarities, including where and when illnesses occurred and the demographics of ill people. Investigators are working to determine whether the two outbreaks could be linked to the same food vehicle. Information will be provided on the source of the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak as it becomes available.

As part of the Salmonella Africana investigation, state partners in the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected samples of cucumbers from several retail locations in their state. One sample supplied by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., of Delray, Florida, tested positive for Salmonella. Additional analysis is ongoing to determine the specific strain of Salmonella that was detected on the cucumbers and if they are linked to an outbreak.

In response to the positive sample, Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. has recalled cucumbers grown in Florida. English and mini cucumbers are not included in this recall. Cucumbers distributed by Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc. are from a variety of growers. The grower that likely supplied potentially contaminated cucumbers is no longer growing and harvesting cucumbers for the season.

The investigations are ongoing to determine the source(s) of contamination and whether these or other products are linked to illnesses. FDA will update this advisory should additional consumer safety information become available.

