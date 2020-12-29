Federal Judge Rejects USDA Changes to H-2A Program

A federal court in California issued a preliminary injunction against the Labor Department’s decision to freeze farm workers’ wages for those that use the H-2A Guestworker Program.

Fruit and Nut Grower News is reporting the freeze would effectively lower the wages of several hundred thousand guest farm workers employed by U.S. farmers.

A preliminary injunction was issued in federal court in Fresno, California, in a lawsuit filed by the United Farm Workers and the UFW Foundation, with both groups represented by Farm Worker Justice.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: 95.3 MNC