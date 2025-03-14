Federal Specialty Crop Block Grant Funding Available for Promotion of Agricultural Products

TRENTON – The New Jersey Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for 2025 United States Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants.

Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture, nursery crops and floriculture. Most of New Jersey agriculture falls under the specialty crop category. This USDA grant is for agricultural organizations that represent multiple producers.

“Many producers in New Jersey fall under the specialty crop designation and have used this grant opportunity for financial assistance with marketing initiatives,” NJDA Secretary Ed Wengryn said. “In an effort to be proactive, we are issuing the RFP now, before our producers get caught up in the planting and early harvest season, and we encourage anyone interested to apply for these federal funds.”

To be eligible for a grant, projects must “enhance the competitiveness” of specialty crops and might include, but are not limited to: research, promotion, marketing, nutrition, trade enhancement, food safety, food security, plant health programs, education, “buy local” programs, increased consumption, increased innovation, improved efficiency and reduced costs of distribution systems, environmental concerns and conservation, product development and developing cooperatives.

Download the application at www.nj.gov/agriculture/grants/specialtycropblockgrants.html. The deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m., April 10, 2025. Publishing this request for proposals (RFP) does not commit the state to awarding any federal funds.

