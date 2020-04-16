Feeding the Need at West Pak Avocado

Murrieta, CA – Food banks are responding to COVID-19 by doing what they do best – feeding people in need. As part of the company’s West Pak Cares committee community involvement program, West Pak Avocado of Murrieta, California, is donating pallets of avocados each week from now through June to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB), the Inland Empire’s largest and most-efficient hunger-relief organization. The charitable foundation is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks that provides over 4.3 billion meals annually, helping one in seven Americans facing hunger live more secure and stable lives.

“West Pak is giving back to our communities to help feed those in need in a time of crisis,” said CEO Mario Pacheco. “Now more than ever before, people need our help. We have the ability to provide and the desire to step up where we can be most effective. We’re honored to partner with FARSB to do our part, and we implore others to follow suit.”

FARSB provides food to over 200 partner charities in Riverside and San Bernardino counties, including soup kitchens, pantries, emergency shelters, senior centers, and more. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, FARSB has also begun to serve individuals with fresh produce, snacks, and boxes of emergency shelf-stable items to ensure that families are not going hungry during these uncertain times.

“Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino is more than a food bank, we are a nutrition bank, and we are grateful to those who help ensure produce is available to our most vulnerable neighbors. Thank you, West Pak Avocado, for helping to feed the Inland Empire,” stated Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino Philanthropy Director Carolyn Solar.

About Feeding America

Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino (FARSB) is leading the fight against hunger in the Inland Empire by providing food access, emergency relief, education, and advocacy to families in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. FARSB opened in 1980 as Survive Food Bank in response to the increasing concern about the dual problems of hunger and food waste in the Inland Empire. Today, FARSB is the primary source of food for over 250 local nonprofit organizations, distributing over 1 million pounds of food monthly to emergency food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens, high-need elementary schools, halfway houses, senior centers, residential treatment centers, shelters for the abused, and after school programs. With the help of these charity partners, we make up the largest hunger-relief organization in the Inland Empire, making food security a reality for over 1.2 million people every year.

About West Pak Avocado

West Pak Avocado is a family owned and operated company that has been proudly growing, packing, shipping, and distributing premium avocados for 35+ years. Their commitment to quality represents not only the produce they sell and how they respect the land but also to how business is conducted. A leading force in the avocado industry, West Pak Avocado is devoted to upholding the highest ethical trading practices and proudly takes an active role in helping to ensure the vitality of the produce business. For more information, please visit www.westpakavocado.com/.