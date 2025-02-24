Fermata’s computer vision solution, Croptimus, wins the 2025 FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award

After securing more than half of the votes cast for the FLIA technology category, Fermata’s Croptimus™ platform has been recognized for its use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and computer vision for early identification of pests and diseases

TEL AVIV, Israel — Fermata, a data science company specializing in computer vision agriculture solutions, is proud to announce that it has won this year’s FRUIT LOGISTICA Innovation Award (FLIA). Selected from nearly 70 entries, Fermata’s computer vision and image analysis technology, Croptimus™, stood out as the top product in the fresh produce sector.

The FLIA award is among the most prestigious honours in the agriculture sector, acknowledging projects that have created products and services designed to transform how fresh produce is grown, handled, and marketed. Fermata’s victory highlights the growing importance of AgTech solutions addressing challenges that growers globally encounter daily.

Croptimus™ employs image analysis and machine learning algorithms to continuously scan crops, providing real-time insights into plant health. Operating 24/7, the system thoroughly analyzes each plant to uncover and identify pests and diseases, as well as additional threats such as nutrient imbalances, general plant health issues, and damage from mechanical sources. By identifying the exact pest or pathogen linked to the plant, along with the damage it causes, Croptimus™ allows for more targeted and effective treatments, decreasing unnecessary pesticide use while reducing costs.

By automating the labour-intensive task of crop scouting, Croptimus™ has helped growers cut scouting costs by 50 percent. Rather than searching for issues, growers can concentrate on addressing problems, responding to emerging threats, and improving crop quality.

“Receiving the FLIA award is a significant accomplishment for the entire Fermata team,” says Valeria Kogan, CEO and Founder of Fermata. “Our team has invested five years into developing Croptimus™, as we understand the importance of providing growers with actionable insights to enable optimal and efficient use of resources. This acknowledgment marks a significant milestone for us, and we look forward to the continued impact we can have throughout the horticulture sector.”

About Fermata

Fermata is focused on the application of data science and computer vision solutions to challenges faced by commercial agriculture. Engaged in extensive research since the company’s founding in 2020, Fermata has now developed an adaptive computer vision platform designed to automatically detect pests and diseases at their earliest stages. This early-detection platform, known as Croptimus™, enables growers to reliably mitigate these issues in advance of the point crop loss becomes inevitable and further reduces the amount of time and money spent on traditional scouting. For more information, visit: https://www.fermata.tech.