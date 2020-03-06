Fionn’s Winnipeg Wins Potahto Week 2020 Championship

WINNIPEG – Peak of the Market announced today that Winnipeggers have selected Fionn’s Winnipeg as their Potahto Week 2020 Champion. Fionn’s winning creation, Rover Bites, featuring stuffed bits of buttermilk mashed potahtoes, cheddar cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, and red onions, which are then fried golden brown and served with a sweet chili sauce.

“For a third straight year, Winnipeggers showed tremendous support to local restaurants and Manitoba potato farmers,” said Larry McIntosh, President and CEO of Peak of the Market. “After 10 days of spirited competition, I am proud to congratulate Fionn’s on its victory and want to thank each of the 117 restaurants who helped make Potahto Week 2020 a resounding success.”

A record 117 Winnipeg restaurants served up thousands of potahto inspired dishes from February 21 – March 1, and Fionn’s emerged as the peoples’ favourite. Runner ups included D-Jay’s Restaurant’s Savoury Baked Potahto and Steak Pie, Helios Restaurant’s Zeus’ Poutine, Oh Doughnuts’ Spudnut and Scout: Coffee + Tea’s Salted Caramel Mashed Potahto Brownie.

“I want to thank Chef Ryan Koebel and our entire staff who helped us take home the 2020 title,” said Jay Kilgour, General Manager and Franchisee of the Fionn’s Winnipeg locations. “Potahto Week is a great event that encourages Winnipeggers to get out and support their local restaurants and farmers in the process – we were proud to compete against some great restaurants and are humbled that the people have voted us champion.”

With 117 restaurants competing, Potahto Week 2020 was the most competitive ever.

Started in 2018, Potahto Week aims to promote the numerous health attributes of Manitoba potatoes by encouraging Winnipeggers to try new dishes and see for themselves how versatile and delicious the vegetable can be. The week seeks to help change Manitobans’ perspectives on potatoes and show that potatoes can be an elevated and exciting vegetable enjoyed at their families’ kitchen tables.

Peak of the Market looks forward to continuing to grow this uniquely Manitoban event in 2021.