First Bimi Baby Broccoli Shipment Reaches Midwest Market Exclusively at Fresh Thyme Market

WOODLAND, Calif. — The first shipment of Bimi® Baby Broccoli has officially landed in the Midwest, debuting exclusively at Fresh Thyme Market locations across the region. This launch marks the first U.S. retail appearance of Bimi®, a premium baby broccoli brand already embraced by international markets for its exceptional flavor, tenderness, and zero-waste utility.

The product will arrive on Fresh Thyme shelves in the coming weeks, available in both conventional and organic formats. This exclusive launch of Bimi ® with Fresh Thyme Market reinforces our shared commitment to delivering innovative, fresh, and premium-quality ingredients that meet the evolving tastes and values of today’s health-conscious consumers.

“We’re proud to be the first U.S. retailer to carry Bimi®,” said Scott Caro, Group Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing at Fresh Thyme Market. “The quality of this product speaks for itself—it’s crisp, flavorful, and unlike anything else in the category. More importantly, Sakata has proven to be a trusted supplier partner, ensuring we can bring a consistent, premium product to our customers.”

“The excellence of Bimi® is already recognized by consumers around the world,” said Julie McElhaney, Food Chain Manager at Sakata Seed America. “We are excited to bring it to U.S. shoppers, starting with Fresh Thyme. Our commitment to product consistency, sustainability, and grower partnerships is at the heart of this brand’s mission.”

Sakata plans to support the Bimi® rollout with a national marketing campaign, including culinary partnerships, digital media activations, original recipe content, and in-store promotional events.

About Sakata Seed America

Sakata Seed America is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sakata Seed Corporation, a world leader in seed research, production, and breeding for over a century. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, California, Sakata provides high-quality vegetable and ornamental seed to growers throughout the Americas. The company is known for its innovative genetics, commitment to sustainability, and industry leadership across the global produce supply chain. With a robust network of trialing, distribution, and research facilities, Sakata Seed America is dedicated to providing trusted seed solutions that meet the evolving needs of growers, retailers, and consumers.

For more information, visit www.sakata.com.

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market is a better-for-you, Midwest-based grocer with a mission to foster healthier communities by offering real, fresh food, vitamins and body care products. The grocery retailer was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives and does so by focusing on three core pillars: quality, experience, and community. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience and a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food, as well as vitamin and body care products. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com.