First Ever, Golden Berries From Ecuador Arriving at J&C Tropicals

J&C Tropicals Produce December 17, 2019

Miami, Fl. – J&C Tropicals is excited to announce that on December 12th the first shipment of Golden Berries from Ecuador to the US arrived at its Miami distribution facility.

Golden Berries have a unique tropical flavor that taste like a mixture of pineapple, strawberry and sour cherries. This delicious super fruit high in vitamins and antioxidants are being successfully introduced to the US from Ecuador for the first time ever.

J&C Tropicals will have weekly availability in cape and cape-less clamshells, along with several other packs.

J&C Tropicals is a third-generation, family-owned grower, packer and distributor of tropical fruits, roots and vegetables based in Miami, Florida. For more information on this super fruit or J&C Tropicals, please visit www.jctropicals.us or call 1-800-985-2550.

