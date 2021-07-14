First Quarter Holidays Break Avocado Sales Records

MISSION VIEJO, CA – Sales of Hass avocados kicked off the new year with four-year record highs through first quarter key holidays, including the Big Game, Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day. The Hass Avocado Board’s (HAB) recently published retail recap indicated increased sales volume during the key holidays that drove a combined 150 million units and $144 million in retail sales. As the only independent avocado organization that equips the entire industry for success, HAB produces quarterly reports about national holiday retail sales performance. The holiday reports provide insightful sales information for retailers, category managers, and industry leaders as they plan holiday promotions and look for opportunities to grow avocado sales in the upcoming year.

The information below provides a snapshot of the volume and sales data for each holiday.

Key highlights from the report include:

The Big Game

The Big Game ranks among the biggest avocado weeks of the year. This year Hass avocado volume increased 5% to 57.6 million units, and dollar sales increased 1% to $51.2 million vs. the prior year.

On average, avocado retailers saw Big Game week sales of $1,335 and 1,502 units per store.

The West region sold the highest avocado units per store. Similarly, California, South Central, and the Southeast regions sold above the national average in volume per store.

There was a wide range of selling prices across the regions, from $0.67 per unit in the South Central region to $1.09 per unit in the Northeast region.

Valentine’s Day

Nationally, Valentine’s Day dollar sales grew 9%, and volume grew 24% in 2021 vs. 2020.

All regions saw double-digit volume growth, led by the Northeast at 52%.

Additionally, retailers averaged 1,230 units per store. The West, South Central, California, and the Southeast regions were above the national average in units per store.

Dollar sales also increased by $3.7 million nationally. Seven out of eight regions posted dollar increases.

St. Patrick’s Day

Nationally, St. Patrick’s Day volume increased 1% vs. prior year to 45.2 million units.

On average, avocado retailers saw sales of $1,244 and 1,183 units per store during the holiday week.

The West, South Central, California, and the Southeast regions had per-store unit sales above the national average. West, California, and the Southeast regions were also above the national average in dollar sales per store.

The average selling price ranged from $0.76 per unit in the South Central region to $1.31 per unit in the California region.



The Hass Avocado Board’s recently published first quarter retail recap reveals record volume sales for the Big Game, Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day. HAB offers detailed retail information with clear and actionable data and metrics to help the industry drive avocado sales.

HAB releases a holiday recap each quarter, covering avocado sales trends for key avocado holidays and events. In each holiday report, users can view year-over-year sales performance for each holiday week. Each report details sales trends for dollar sales, units, and average selling price, which provides insightful information for planning future holiday promotions. For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.

About The Hass Avocado Board

The Hass Avocado Board (HAB) exists to help make avocados America’s most popular fruit. HAB is the only avocado organization that equips the entire global industry for success by collecting, focusing and distributing investments to maintain and expand demand for avocados in the United States. HAB provides the industry with consolidated supply and market data, conducts nutrition research, educates health professionals, and brings people together from all corners of the industry to collectively work towards growth that benefits everyone. The organization also collects and reallocates funds to California and importer associations to benefit specific countries of origin in promoting their avocado brands to customers and consumers across the United States.