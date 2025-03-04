FirstFruits Farms’ Lon Hudson Promoted to National Sales Director, Strengthening Company’s Multi-Regional Strategy

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms, a leader in the apple industry known for its commitment to serving families by growing exceptional fruit, is proud to announce the promotion of Lon Hudson to the position of National Sales Director. With his extensive experience in sales and dedication to the company, Hudson will lead national sales efforts, driving strategic growth and strengthening relationships with retail partners across the country.

Lon Hudson has been an integral part of the FirstFruits team for 13 years, most recently playing a key role in becoming a multi-regional tree fruit supplier through the acquisition of Michigan’s Applewood Fresh Growers. In his previous role as Sales Director, Hudson demonstrated exceptional leadership, deep industry knowledge, and a strong team mentality.

“Lon has been a driving force in our sales team from the beginning, and his promotion to National Sales Director is well-earned,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of Sales and Marketing at FirstFruits Farms. “With his extensive understanding of the industry and strong market intuition, we are confident that Lon will help us build our momentum and continue to grow in key markets.”

As National Sales Director, a newly created position at FirstFruits, Hudson will pave the way in overseeing FirstFruits’ national sales strategy, focusing on expanding distribution channels, enhancing customer partnerships, and leading both the Washington and Michigan sales teams toward continued success. His leadership comes at a pivotal time as FirstFruits continues to evolve. This reinforces the company’s pursuit of a multi-regional presence in the tree fruit industry.

“I am fortunate to have built a strong foundation at FirstFruits over the past 13 years, and I look forward to leading our national sales efforts as we continue to grow,” said Hudson. “Getting fruit into the hands of consumers takes a tremendous team effort, and I’m proud to be part of the dedicated team at FirstFruits. We remain focused on delivering exceptional products and strong partnerships to our customers, even as we operate from our distinct locations in Washington and Michigan.”

FirstFruits Farms remains committed to shared prosperity, innovation, and sustainable growth while continuing to honor its legacy of service and community. The company looks forward to the continued success that Hudson will bring to this new leadership role.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com