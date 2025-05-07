FirstFruits Farms’ Take a Bite Out of Hunger Surpasses 3 Million Pounds of Apples Donated

Yakima, WA — FirstFruits Farms is proud to celebrate another impactful year of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program, a core expression of our mission to nourish communities and support families in need with fresh apples.

Since 2010, Take a Bite Out of Hunger® has worked alongside our valued retail partners to deliver fresh apples to food banks across the United States and Canada. In 2025 alone, the program donated 126,922 pounds of apples, pushing the total past an incredible milestone: over 3 million pounds donated since its inception. Each apple donation is a step toward bridging the nutrition gap in our communities and reflects FirstFruits Farms’ enduring commitment to agricultural philanthropy and community wellness.

This year’s success would not have been possible without the incredible support of our 2025 retail collaborators:

Bashas’

Dave’s Marketplace

Raley’s Supermarkets

Stater Bros.

United Supermarkets

United Supermarkets holds a particularly special place in this year’s celebrations as they mark 15 years of participation in Take a Bite Out of Hunger. In 2025 alone, United Supermarkets donated 50,000 pounds of fresh apples, reinforcing their longstanding dedication to nourishing their local communities.

“If you look at our history as a company, this milestone simply reinforces what’s always been true for FirstFruits – that serving the underserved, particularly families, allows communities to flourish,” said Emily Cox, Marketing Manager at FirstFruits Farms. “Take a Bite Out of Hunger™ is more than a onetime donation — it’s a reflection of strength through partnership and we are always grateful to those who take on this mission with us”.

FirstFruits Farms extends heartfelt thanks to each of our retail partners for their dedication to fighting hunger and making the 2025 campaign another meaningful success.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com