FirstFruits Marketing Brings New Technology to the Farm

Yakima, WA – FirstFruits Farms is making big strides in the fresh produce industry with the construction of an advanced cherry production line at their facility located in Prescott, WA.

The production line will feature some of the most advanced technology in the world offering total automation, resulting in the ability to provide their customers with the highest quality fruit available. The new facility will continue to put FirstFruits Farms at the forefront of retail integration.

“As a company, we are constantly looking to improve our operations and way of business, and this new cherry facility only strengthens our offerings as a company,” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing. “Our new cherry line will be the highest tier of technology available so that our potential customers know they are getting the best from us.” The innovation solutions crafted by UNITEC will be equipped to run both Rainier and Dark Sweet cherry varieties through the production line in conjunction with packaging abilities including clamshell, pouch bags, and top seal. This streamlined equipment will allow FirstFruits to significantly increase production volumes, providing customers with surety of supply. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 2023, making it fully functional for the upcoming cherry season.

About FirstFruits Farms

Operating for over 45 years, FirstFruits Farms is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples, cherries, and pears in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples on 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. We pride ourselves in serving families all across the world by growing exceptional fruit. For more information on FirstFruits Farms visit www.FirstFruits.com