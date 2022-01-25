FirstFruits Marketing, Exclusive Marketer of Opal Apples, Announces New Partnership With Stadelman Fruit

YAKIMA, WA – FirstFruits Marketing is pleased to announce today the addition of Stadelman Fruit as their partner for pear growing and distribution. The partnership officially began on January 10, 2022.

Stadelman Fruit will coordinate with FirstFruits Marketing to meet our valued retail partner needs. They have operated for over 100 years and have over 70 years of experience shipping pears for both domestic and international markets. “Our experience combined with FirstFruits’s strong retailer relationships will make for a robust partnership,” says Troy Elliott Vice President for Stadelman Fruit, “Everyone at Stadelman is enthusiastically preparing for January 10.”

The deal expands on an already robust line of apples that is anchored by the proprietary Opal Apple variety, a crisp, sweet and naturally non-browning yellow apple. “We are excited to add Stadelman Fruit as a partner,” says Chuck Zeutenhorst, President of FirstFruits Marketing, “This relationship will help us expand our already extensive fulfillment ability and continue to position us as a leader of the apple, pear and cherry categories.”

Learn more about FirstFruits Marketing by visiting their website https://www.ffm-wa.com/ and Opal apples by visiting http://www.opalapples.com/.

###

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored, and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit http://www.ffm-wa.com