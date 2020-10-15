FirstFruits Marketing Invites You to Crave the Crunch This Apple Season

YAKIMA, Wa. – FirstFruits Marketing is excited to announce the launch of another Opal apple season. Opals are a naturally non-browning apple with unique flavor and have a distinct crunchy texture making it the yellow apple with a crispy bite. This year, retailers can look forward to new campaign including new in-store marketing including signage, bins and social media tool kit all inviting consumers to “Crave the Crunch”.

Retailers can also look forward to a new Opal Crunch Crate launching later this fall which is made of recyclable materials that will hold smaller size apples, making them perfect for kids snacking at home or on the go.

FirstFruits is also excited to continue their partnership with Opal Brand Ambassador, Cynthia Sass. Last year, Cynthia developed several healthy recipes using Opal apples and was featured on over 25 radio and tv interviews by participating in a satellite media tour to discuss the features and health benefits of Opal apples reaching a total audience of 104,747,812 nationwide.

“We’re looking forward to this Opal season and are thrilled to continue our partnership with Cynthia,” says Joe Vargas, Marketing Director of FirstFruits Marketing, “with her expansive knowledge of health benefits of apples along with her love of Opals, she’s the perfect person to be our brand ambassador.”

Opal apples will be back in stores starting the week of October 19th and be available through late spring. Learn more about FirstFruits Marketing at the PMA Virtual Fresh Summit.

###

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry. We grow over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. We are unique in the industry because our fruit is grown, stored and packed at the same location—a practice unmatched in our industry giving us greater control over the quality and safety of our products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit http://www.ffm-wa.com

About Cynthia Sass MPH, MA, RD, CSSD

Cynthia Sass is a three-time New York Times bestselling author and registered dietitian with master’s degrees in both nutrition science and public health. A Board-Certified Specialist in Sports Dietetics, Sass has consulted for five professional sports teams. She has privately counseled a wide range of clients, from Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy winners to CEOs, entrepreneurs, professional athletes, and health-focused people across the country. Cynthia has appeared on numerous national TV shows, including The Today Show, Good Morning America, The Rachael Ray Show, The Martha Stewart Show, Nightline, and many others. In addition to her science background, Sass is trained in plant-based culinary arts and mindfulness meditation. She specializes in high performance nutrition and plant-based eating.