FirstFruits Marketing Launches New Website

YAKIMA, WA – FirstFruits Marketing is pleased to announce the launch of a new website designed to highlight the FirstFruits brand and messaging, products and promotions. The new site includes a fresh look and an improved user experience making it easier to find company information. The site is also mobile responsive and ADA compliant.

With a focus on the fruit, the new website is more user-friendly, boasting clearer and easier navigation and a more organic flow through the site. “Transparency is essential but there’s a fine line between being too much information and losing readers’ interest,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, vice president of FirstFruits. “We focused on providing critical, helpful, and interesting information and skipping the fluff. We want consumers to understand our passion,” he concluded.

The new site is brand forward highlighting FirstFruits’ organizational values including their innovative push for sustainability. “FirstFruits has always been known for our values, but we haven’t always done a good job of conveying our story or highlighting our unique differences, including our innovations in sustainability or our claim to fame, Opal apples!” commented Zeutenhorst. “We are passionate about apples and helping the apple industry grow. The new site is a tool that will help us achieve that,” he concluded.

About FirstFruits Marketing

FirstFruits Marketing is dedicated to growing the highest quality apples and cherries in the industry with over 10 varieties of apples and cherries spread across 10,000 acres in Eastern Washington. FirstFruits has a unique industry advantage of is growing, storing, and packing at the same location—a practice unmatched in the apple industry providing greater control over the quality and safety of their products. For more information on FirstFruits Marketing visit http://www.ffm-wa.com.