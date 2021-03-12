Five Crowns & Gloriann Farms Announce New Facility in Tracy, California

TRACY, Calif. – Five Crowns, a family-owned third-generation grower, packer, shipper and processor of fresh produce, announces the opening of its new facility in Tracy, California with partner GloriAnn Farms. The new facility will expand the value-added corn program and offer regional distribution of other core products.

Scheduled to open in April 2021, GloriAnn Farm’s new state-of-the-art processing facility will more than double capacity to produce their value-added line of products. It also provides much greater flexibility to manage unforeseen issues that may arise.

“If 2020 taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected,” said Mark Bacchetti, co-owner of GloriAnn Farms. “Last year we faced numerous obstacles that hindered our ability to keep up with significantly increased demand for packaged corn. Needless to say, we will be ready with this new facility and look forward to continuing to grow the value-added sweet corn category with our retail partners.”

In addition to housing the Northern California sales staff, the multipurpose facility will also allow Five Crowns to increase its acreage on both bulk corn and melons by providing the cold storage capacity to cool and ship more product regionally.

“This new facility sets us up to handle the additional volume that we will be growing, giving us the much needed capacity to cool and ship from Northern California,” says Joe Colace, co-owner of Five Crowns Marketing. He also adds “One of our goals as a company is to be as sustainable as possible while maintaining efficiencies, and we look forward to adding solar to this new facility just as we did with our Brawley property.”

Furthermore, the strategic placement of the new facility uniquely positions both companies to better serve its customers along the West Coast with enhanced efficiencies. This new facility positions Five Crowns with the ability to continue providing solutions to customers with the opportunity to expand core products in California.

“As with any facility, location is key in allowing us to provide both supply and logistical solutions for our customer partners to help drive efficiencies wherever we can,” said Bill Colace, co-owner of Five Crowns. “We now have the ability to consolidate and deliver in both southern and northern California, while more than doubling our capacity.”

ABOUT FIVE CROWNS

Five Crowns is a nationally recognized grower, packer and shipper of high-quality fresh fruits and vegetables, specializing in cantaloupe, watermelon, mixed melon, sweet corn, asparagus and berries. Passionate about faith, family and the farm, Five Crowns chooses to work ethically and diligently to grow, pack and ship quality product. This is accomplished through hard work and commitment to excellence as well as relationship growth with customers.