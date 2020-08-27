FLM Harvest Names Produce for Better Health Foundation Its 2020 Seed to Succeed Pro-Bono Grant Recipient

MINNEAPOLIS – FLM Harvest announces it has selected the Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH) as the recipient of its 2020 Seed to Succeed pro-bono program. The agency will provide up to $75,000 in services to promote PBH’s signature 2020 “State of the Plate” fruit and vegetable consumption research.

FLM Harvest is a strategic consulting, marketing and communications agency for the agriculture and food markets. Its clients include commodity boards, manufacturers, retail brands and retailers. PBH, a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.

Through the Seed to Succeed grant, FLM Harvest will, in the coming months, provide up to $75,000 of in-kind fees to PBH in support of the forthcoming release of their 2020 “State of the Plate: Research on America’s Consumption of Fruits and Vegetables” report, the industry’s leading research on fruit and vegetable consumption, which PBH conducts in partnership with The NPD Group.

As part of its support, FLM Harvest will help PBH develop an overall launch and communications strategy for the research, including creative content development, media planning as well as food, nutrition and agricultural thought leader engagement.

Since 2009, Seed to Succeed has provided marketing support for an array of food and agriculture nonprofits working diligently with limited resources to make their respective fields a better place.

“This year, we received a record number of applications, and our entire team had a part in selecting PBH among a stellar list of entrants,” said Laurie Fleck, president and CEO of FLM Harvest. “We are delighted to represent PBH because we believe in the mission of eating more fruits and vegetables, and we are honored to help bring ‘State of the Plate’ results to the produce industry and general public at large at a time when it has never been more critical for families to have access to healthy foods.”

“We are thrilled FLM Harvest selected PBH and are excited to collaborate with them after years of shared support for the produce industry,” said Wendy Reinhardt Kapsak, MS, RDN, president and CEO of PBH. “When we launched the Have A Plant® movement last year, we knew that to increase fruit and vegetable consumption and help consumers make long-term, sustained behavior changes, it would take time and incredible partners, and we’re thankful FLM Harvest has chosen to go on this journey with us.”

FLM Harvest’s Seed to Succeed program launched in 2009 and has supported a variety of nonprofit groups including Grow North MN, Project Evergreen, Farm Journal Foundation, Southern Peanut Growers and Partnership for Food Safety Education.

About the Produce for Better Health Foundation

Produce for Better Health Foundation (PBH), a nonprofit 501(c)(3), is the only national organization dedicated to helping consumers live happier, healthier lives by eating more fruits and vegetables, including fresh, frozen, canned, dried and 100% juice, every single day.



Since 1991, PBH has invested decades into developing trended insights on attitudes toward all forms of fruit and vegetable consumption, in addition to campaigns and partnerships with government, food industry stakeholders, health professionals and other thought leaders to collaborate, facilitate and advocate for increased intake. Campaigns included first, the 5-A-Day program and the Fruits & Veggies—More Matters public health initiative. While five fruits and vegetables each day is great advice, PBH's new behavior-based call to action is Have A Plant.



PBH is also responsible for the Lead The Change Movement, a multi-sector, multi-year initiative designed to maximize the power of PBH's unique thought leadership position, widespread influencer network, credible scientific and market research and, most importantly, its innovative members and partners, to lead a call to action for addressing the global fruit and vegetable consumption crisis.

