Florida Department of Citrus Selects Padilla as Consumer Marketing and Issues Management Agency of Record

Demonstrated track record of strategy, creativity and nutrition expertise cited as primary decision criteria

MINNEAPOLIS – Following a highly competitive search, the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), an executive agency of Florida government charged with the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry, has selected Padilla as its marketing and communications partner. Padilla is the Agency of Record for the Department’s consumer marketing and issues management programs.

“We were looking for an agency partner that has experience driving value and consumer demand for premium products,” said Shannon Shepp, Executive Director, FDOC. “Padilla impressed the Florida Citrus Commission with their passionate team of food, beverage, nutrition and consumer marketing experts, as well as their point of view on how to manage issues important to our industry and our growers. We can’t wait to work with Padilla to introduce – and re-introduce – the highest quality Florida citrus products to a diverse set of audiences.”

Padilla is supporting FDOC’s mission of maximizing consumer demand for Florida citrus products and ensuring the sustainability and economic well-being of the growers, the industry and the State of Florida. The agency will raise awareness for FDOC as an industry leader and drive consumer engagement through paid media, influencer partnerships, digital advertising, social media, retail activations and more.

“Padilla was built precisely for this kind of work, with expertise in food and nutrition, agriculture, consumer marketing and issues management,” said Matt Kucharski, Padilla president. “We are excited to bring our experience and insights from leading successful campaigns that are driving sales, consumer engagement and value for other premium agricultural products – especially those leveraging health and wellness – to support FDOC and the citrus industry’s future growth. ” Padilla began working with FDOC in July 2024, and both the consumer marketing and issues management assignments are two-year terms with an option for renewal. Padilla has continuously evolved its offerings and capabilities over the past decade through a series of acquisitions, strategic hires and organic growth. The agency will serve FDOC with a blended best- fit team from across its seven U.S. offices, with additional support from within the AVENIR GLOBAL network and extended partnerships via Worldcom Group.

About Padilla

Padilla is a full-service agency that transforms brands and organizations through strategically creative communications. Our work across a range of industry sectors is consistently recognized by the PRWeek Awards, PRovoke IN2 SABRE Awards and PRSA Anvil Awards, among others. Padilla operates in seven cities in the U.S. through its family of brands, which includes SHIFT (performance communications), FoodMinds (food and nutrition affairs) and Joe Smith (brand strategy). As an AVENIRGLOBAL company and a founding member of the Worldcom Public Relations Group, the agency provides services to clients through 155 offices worldwide. Transform with purpose at PadillaCo.com.

About the Florida Department of Citrus

The Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC) is an executive agency of Florida government charged with the marketing, research and regulation of the Florida citrus industry. Its activities are funded by a tax paid by growers on each box of citrus that moves through commercial channels. The industry employs more than 35,000 people, provides an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion to the state, and contributes hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues that help support Florida’s schools, roads and health care services. For more information about FDOC, visit FloridaCitrus.org.