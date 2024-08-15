Florida Tomato Associations Hire Robert Guenther

Maitland, FL – The trade associations that support Florida’s tomato growers, packers, and shippers have hired Robert Guenther to be their next leader. These associations include the Florida Tomato Exchange, the Florida Tomato Growers Exchange, and the Florida Tomato Committee. Guenther will serve as the Executive Vice President of the Florida Tomato Exchange and Florida Tomato Growers Exchange, in addition to being the Manager of the Florida Tomato Committee. He has already begun onboarding work for the industry and will officially start in September.

Guenther, a Florida native, is well-known in the U.S. fresh produce world, most notably for his tenure at the United Fresh Produce Association, where he served as Vice President of Public Policy, and at the International Fresh Produce Association, where he served as Chief Public Policy Officer. Previous to those roles, Guenther worked as a policy aide in the House of Representatives, including for the House Agricultural Committee. Early in his career, Guenther worked for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Florida Sugar Cane League.

“We’re very pleased to have found such an experienced leader in U.S. agriculture to take the helm of our associations,” stated J.M. Procacci, current Chairman of the Florida Tomato Exchange. “Robert’s policy experience is second to none in the national fresh produce business. He’ll be able to make an immediate impact for the U.S. tomato industry.”

“I am deeply honored to join the Florida Tomato Exchange, the Florida Tomato Growers Exchange, and the Florida Tomato Committee” stated Guenther. “It is an exciting opportunity to work closely with such a dedicated and resilient industry that plays a crucial role in the agricultural landscape of Florida and the nation. I look forward to applying my experience in public policy and fresh produce to further our collective goals and strengthen the future of Florida’s tomato industry.”

The Florida Tomato Exchange manages government relations on issues affecting the domestic tomato industry. This includes international trade disputes, agricultural workforce, crop protection, the Farm Bill, and food safety. Guenther will lead these efforts in conjunction with the FTE’s Board of Directors. His work for the FTE is separate from the work he will do for the Florida Tomato Committee, which is a federal marketing order.

About the Florida Tomato Exchange:

The member companies of the Florida Tomato Exchange produce over 90 percent of the tomatoes grown in Florida and are among the largest producers of tomatoes in California, Georgia, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. FTE member companies produce approximately 50 percent of the fresh-market tomatoes grown in the U.S.

www.FloridaTomatoExchange.com