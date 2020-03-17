FMI- The Food Industry Association Stands with the President and His Administration to Keep Stores Open and Stocked

ARLINGTON, VA – FMI – The Food Industry Association participated on a White House call today with the nation’s food retailers, wholesalers and suppliers of the food and consumer products they sell. FMI and its members offered to stand ready with the President of the United States and his Administration to ensure the viability of the supply chain and the availability of safe, affordable food and consumer products for our customers.

FMI President and CEO Leslie Sarasin said:

“We want to ensure that all Americans know the government is working closely with all stakeholders across the food and consumer products supply chain to ensure that stores can stay open and stocked with the products consumers need through this emergency.

