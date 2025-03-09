FMI’s Power of Produce 2025: Social Media and Ecommerce Boost Produce Consumption

Orlando, Fla. – FMI – The Food Industry Association released The Power of Produce 2025 report for the seventh consecutive year at the Southeast Produce Council’s Southern Exposure conference. With 94% of produce shoppers actively using social media platforms and 36% discovering new fruits and vegetables through these channels, digital engagement, especially with younger shoppers, is proving to be vital.

“Younger shoppers, particularly Millennials and Gen Z, are driving significant shifts in the produce industry,” said Rick Stein, vice president of fresh foods for FMI. “Their preference for convenience, organic options and social media-driven discovery is reshaping how produce is marketed and sold. Retailers have a tremendous opportunity to engage this audience through cross-merchandising, variety and seamless integration of digital and in-store experiences. By embracing these trends, we can not only meet their expectations but also cultivate a new generation of lifelong produce consumers.”

Going Viral: Social Media and Ecommerce

While price and quality remain the winning formula for produce—with 37% of consumers prioritizing price—shoppers continue to value appearance, ripeness and nutrition. Millennials and Gen Z also show strong preferences for convenient options, generating $14.6 billion overall in sales in 2024 for value-added produce, according to Circana. Social media is inspiring meal preparation and produce trials, with 53% of consumers using meal ideas found on social media at least once a week. Produce ecommerce also experienced growth, with 31% of shoppers planning to order more fresh produce online next year.

Spotlight on Health and Well-being

Health and well-being continues to be important for produce shoppers, with 34% of consumers actively seeking nutritious options. Shoppers are hungry for education about produce, with nearly half of shoppers (46%) looking for more information about produce health benefits and 42% seeking tips on easy ways to incorporate fresh fruits and vegetables into their snacks. Freshness remains a top priority, influencing store choice for 58% of multi-store shoppers.

“This report underscores the evolving priorities of today’s produce shoppers, with health and convenience shaping their choices more than ever before,” said Steve Markenson, vice president of research & insights at FMI. “By understanding these trends, retailers and suppliers have a unique opportunity to not only meet consumer demand but also inspire healthier lifestyles and stronger connections to fresh produce. These insights highlight actionable strategies that can drive growth while emphasizing the importance of transparency, education and operational excellence.”

The Power of Produce 2025 is made possible by Yerecic Label and Southeast Produce Council.

About FMI

As the food industry association, FMI works with and on behalf of the entire industry to advance a safer, healthier and more efficient consumer food supply chain. FMI brings together a wide range of members across the value chain — from retailers that sell to consumers, to producers that supply food and other products, as well as the wide variety of companies providing critical services — to amplify the collective work of the industry. www.FMI.org

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) sprouted in 1999 when a shared vision for cultivating a nonprofit Southeastern-based produce organization was planted. From the first formal meeting of the SEPC where 100 agriculture, retail, and foodservice professionals gathered, we’ve flourished into a vibrant and innovative organization of over 4,000 industry professionals who reap the benefits of harvesting quality experiences guaranteed to increase the value of their membership. As with farmland, a well-cultivated industry can last for generations, and today, we continue to grow at a steady pace thanks to a broad range of backgrounds and expertise from people like you, creating a more bountiful tomorrow.

Learn the benefits of SEPC membership at www.seproducecouncil.com.