Focus on ‘What’s New?’ at SEPC’s Southern Innovations SEPC Showcases Latest Industry Innovation and Insights at Upcoming Show

MILLEN, GA – The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is highlighting the latest industry innovation and insights at their upcoming Southern Innovations Conference held in Nashville, TN from September 22-24, 2022.

“Insight from our Board of Directors told us that there are four areas where innovation occurs in produce; at the farm, in the store, on the menu, and for the planet,” said SEPC President and CEO David Sherrod. “We incorporated these sections into our What’s New? From the Consumer Point of View research and Silent Theater on the tradeshow floor.



The What’s New? From the Consumer Point of View Education Session by Anne-Marie Roerink of 210 Analytics, LLC is held on Friday, 9/23 at 9:45AM and will highlight the latest innovations as well as consumer’s thoughts on the topics.



“This research brings us important insights like the fact that 46% of Americans love the idea of various shelf-life technologies,” Sherrod said. “Attendees can hear about technologies shoppers are interested in then listen to speakers on these technologies in our What’s New? Silent Theater!”

Throughout the tradeshow hours, there will be an array of impactful presentations from leaders in innovation in the What’s New? Silent Theater located directly in the center of the tradeshow floor. The innovative theater set-up mimics a silent disco where attendees will use headphones to maximize speaker audio and allow for uninterrupted exhibitor discussions. Each speaking company also has a kiosk surrounding the theater for attendees to stop and learn more!



What’s New Silent Theater Session Schedule

1:05-1:20PM: Highland Ag Solutions

1:25-1:40PM: Afresh

1:45-2:00PM: Bayer

2:05-2:20PM: Apeel

2:25-2:40PM: Bee Vectoring Technology (BVT)

2:45-3:00PM: AccuLabel

3:05-3:20PM: Badger Technologies

3:25-3:40PM: Nabaco

3:45-4:00PM: Stout AI

4:05-4:20PM: Strella Biotech

4:25-4:40PM: Verdant Technologies

4:45-5:00PM: Beeflow



Southern Innovations’ Educational Sessions are sure to leave attendees excited about What’s New? In the produce industry!

About Southeast Produce Council

The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) is a member-driven, non-profit association of more than 3,000 leaders from all facets of the produce industry. It was formed more than 20 years ago to promote the value of fresh fruits and vegetables in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Virginia through networking, innovation, community, and education. Today, SEPC is a thriving organization that continues to share and pursue its vision, mission, values, and goals. Learn more by visiting www.seproducecouncil.com.