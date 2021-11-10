Food Recall Warning – Certain Broadwood Farm brand Microgreens Recalled due to Salmonella

OTTAWA, ON –

Summary

  • Brand: Broadwood Farm
  • Product: Certain microgreens
  • Companies: Broadwood Farm
  • Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella
  • Category: Other
  • What to do: Do not consume the recalled product
  • Audience: General public
  • Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

BrandProductSizeUPCCodes
Broadwood FarmBroccoli Microgreens75 g6 27987 64959 8November 13, 2021
Broadwood FarmSeasonal Mix Microgreens100 g6 27987 64958 1November 13, 2021

Issue

Industry is recalling certain Broadwood Farm brand microgreens from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

  • If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor
  • Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home
  • Do not consume the recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.

