Food Recall Warning – Certain Broadwood Farm brand Microgreens Recalled due to Salmonella

Summary

Brand : Broadwood Farm

Product : Certain microgreens

Companies: Broadwood Farm

Issue : Food – Microbial contamination – Salmonella

Category: Other

What to do : Do not consume the recalled product

Audience : General public

Hazard classification: Class 2

Affected products

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Broadwood Farm Broccoli Microgreens 75 g 6 27987 64959 8 November 13, 2021 Broadwood Farm Seasonal Mix Microgreens 100 g 6 27987 64958 1 November 13, 2021

Issue

Industry is recalling certain Broadwood Farm brand microgreens from the marketplace due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products have been sold in Ontario.

What you should do

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home

Do not consume the recalled products

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by the company.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.