Fortune Favors Announces Major Whole Foods Market Expansion

Madison, WI – Fortune Favors is proud to announce a significant expansion of its product line to 142 additional Whole Foods Market locations, bringing its total presence to 382 stores across the United States as part of its “Year of the Pecan” 2025 initiative.

Multi-Regional Growth

Building on the success of The Spark flavor launched earlier this year, Fortune Favors is now extending its reach to three new regions: Northeast, North Atlantic, and Rocky Mountain. These join the existing presence in the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, South, Southwest, and Florida regions, creating a substantial nationwide footprint.

“The response to our specialty flavors, especially The Spark, has exceeded our expectations,” said Eric Rupert, Founder and Chef of Fortune Favors. “This nationwide expansion allows us to share our unique fusion of flavors with food enthusiasts from coast to coast.”

Expanded Product Line

As part of this expansion, Fortune Favors is introducing its popular Mesquite BBQ flavor to all Whole Foods Market locations where its products are currently available. This launch brings the total to 5 SKUs available in the newly added stores, while maintaining the brand’s signature commitment to nutritious indulgence – vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and low in sugar.

The Spark, which blends American candied pecans with Korean gochugaru for a distinctive heat experience, continues to be a customer favorite alongside the expanded flavor offerings.

Distribution Network and Partnerships

This ambitious expansion is made possible through strategic partnerships with distributors SEACREST FOODS INTERNATIONAL, INC. and Gourmet Foods International, whose support has been instrumental in facilitating these launches.

“Our deepening relationship with Whole Foods Market and our distribution partners reflects our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and thoughtful sourcing,” added Rupert. “We’re excited to bring our products to a wider audience who appreciates bold flavors and nutritious options.”

All Fortune Favors products remain true to the brand’s standards: packed with protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, with no more than 7 grams of sugar per serving. Products are made in a peanut-free facility, though they contain tree nuts (pecans) and some varieties contain sesame.

Future Growth

“Don’t look away for too long, there is more to come soon,” hints CEO Sam McDaniel, suggesting this expansion represents just the beginning of Fortune Favors’ growth plans for their “Year of the Pecan” 2025 campaign. The company has positioned this multi-regional launch as part of a larger strategic initiative that will continue to unfold throughout the year.

To mark this expansion, Fortune Favors will host sampling events at select Whole Foods Market locations throughout May and June 2025. Customers can experience the full range of flavors and learn about the inspiration behind each unique creation.

About Fortune Favors

Founded in 2018, Fortune Favors is a premium candied pecan maker that provides delight through unforgettable taste experiences. The company believes in enchanting every moment by sharing good will and good nuts.

With core values centered on being extraordinary, responsibility, generosity, and simplicity, Fortune Favors creates products that elevate snacking into experience. Their premium pecans are known for exceptional taste achieved through an artful balance of sweet, salt, richness, crunch, and toastiness.

Fortune Favors maintains a distinctive personality that is wondrous, eccentric, and wholesome – cultivating a sense of awe that can transform any occasion while bringing vibrant energy that puts goodness into the world and inspires moments of shared joy.