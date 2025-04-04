Fortune Recognizes The Wonderful Company on its 100 Best Companies to Work for List

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – April 2, 2025 – The Wonderful Company, a $6 billion agriculture, real estate, and consumer packaged goods company with a 10,000-person global workforce, has again been named one of Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, moving up six spots from its ranking last year to No. 85. Earning a spot on this highly coveted list is the result of candid and anonymous input from thousands of Wonderful Company employees attesting to the company’s extraordinary culture, leadership, and relationship with its workers. It is the only company culture award that honors enterprises based on employees’ own assessments of how they are treated, and The Wonderful Company is the only agriculture enterprise included out of 100 honorees.

One of the largest private enterprises in the United States, The Wonderful Company owns and produces iconic, healthy brands, including FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines. In compiling its list, Fortune recognized not just The Wonderful Company’s positive workplace environment, but also its unique contributions to the communities where it operates and where its employees and their families live.

“We could not be prouder that Fortune has once again recognized the dedication and passion of our workforce by naming Wonderful as one of its top workplaces in the U.S.,” said Lynda and Stewart Resnick, co-owners and vice-chairman and chairman, respectively, of The Wonderful Company. “The heart of Wonderful is our people. We are grateful that our colleagues across all our businesses take great pride in the work they do to foster a supportive and high-trust environment and strive to give back. Their efforts bring our culture to life, ensuring not just that our businesses succeed but that our workplace thrives, and we leave the world a better place.”

In 2024, The Wonderful Company earned the No. 3 spot on PEOPLE magazine’s Companies That Care list and was named one of the Best Places to Work in the Central Valley. It was previously named to Fast Company’s 2023 Brands That Matter for providing free, quality health care to its workforce, local students, and their families.

To date, the Resnicks, through their foundations and The Wonderful Company, have committed more than $2.5 billion in philanthropy and corporate social responsibility efforts across education, health and wellness, community infrastructure, and environmental sustainability in California’s Central Valley, Fiji, and beyond. This includes a $10 million commitment to fire relief efforts in the L.A. area, with immediate support focused on first responders and additional matching of all L.A. fire-related donations made by employees.

Fortune magazine and Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected this year’s list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

“When you measure trust, you uncover the potential that exists in an organization,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “Employees at companies on this list have higher levels of trust in their leaders and in their organization, unlocking their creativity, passion, and resilience.”

“Fortune is happy to have collaborated with Great Place To Work for the 28th year to recognize the 100 Best Companies to Work For,” says Alyson Shontel, editor-in-chief of Fortune. “In a difficult macro environment with unprecedented challenges, these companies seemed to navigate their organizations toward steady and positive working environments for employees. Congratulations to all who were recognized.”

To qualify for the Fortune list, companies must have 1,000 or more employees in the U.S., be Great Place To Work Certified™ organizations, and have consistently high survey responses across the 60 statements that constitute the Trust Index™ survey.

About The Wonderful Company

The Wonderful Company is a privately held $6 billion global company dedicated to harvesting health and happiness around the world. Its iconic brands include FIJI Water, POM Wonderful, Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Halos, Wonderful Seedless Lemons, Teleflora, and JUSTIN and Lewis Cellars wines. The Wonderful Company’s connection to consumers has health at its heart and giving back in its DNA.

To learn more about The Wonderful Company, its products, and its core values, please visit careers.wonderful.com. To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit csr.wonderful.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For

Great Place To Work selected the 100 Best list by gathering and analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential survey responses representing the experiences of 8.2 million U.S. employees. Organizations are assessed on their efforts to create generous, supportive, high-performance work experiences for every employee in the organization. Companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ with 1,000 or more employees in the U.S. and cannot be a government agency.

To be considered, all companies use the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ survey.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified ™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, or visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.