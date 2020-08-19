Four Star Fruit, Inc. and Delano Farms Team Up Once Again to Debut NBA Packaging

DELANO, CA. — Four Star Fruit Inc. and Delano Farms have partnered again with the National Basketball Association (NBA), through a unique licensing agreement to debut co-branded packaging and merchandising on all in-season varieties.

The co-branded packaging will create excitement to kick-off the basketball season and will encourage NBA fans to live a healthier lifestyle, starting with what they eat. Four Star and Delano Farms will brand their 1lb and 5lb pouch bags and clamshells with the Los Angeles Lakers logo and color design, debuting just in time for the start of the NBA season.

“We believe that healthy snacking starts at a young age. With this year’s NBA season, we want to encourage parents and kids alike to lead a healthier lifestyle,” says Jack Campbell, Long-term Table Grape Grower/Shipper. “Now more than ever, we want to showcase the nutritional benefit of grape consumption.”

Along with the North American markets, Four Star and Delano Farms will be exporting the co-branded product to Canada, China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

About Four Star Fruit, Inc.

Four Star Fruit, Inc. has been in table grape production since 1987, family-owned and operated for three generations by the Campbell family. Our fields are located throughout the San Joaquin and Coachella Valleys, as well as Mexico. Four Star Fruit, Inc. provides several grape varieties, including our trademarked Pristine®. Four Star caters to all customers, offering both conventional and organic table grapes.

About Delano Farms

Delano Farms Company was established in 1991. Based in Delano, CA, in the world’s most productive growing region, California’s lush San Joaquin Valley, we are in the heart of agriculture country so we can keep our finger on the pulse of what’s going on in the industry and the market by the minute. Delano Farms Company farms thousands of acres of grapes annually, all the while carefully ensuring the quality of each bunch from planting to harvest, packing to shipping. Producing the best table grape out there is our goal.