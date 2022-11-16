Fox Packaging Announces Launch of New & Improved Website

MCALLEN, Texas – Fox Packaging™, an industry leader in flexible packaging and equipment solutions, is proud to announce the launch of a new combined website with enhanced search capabilities for a better user experience.

The new Fox Packaging website contains both packaging and equipment solutions under one URL, www.foxbag.com. Visitors can now search for flexible packaging options by industry or commodity to help narrow down appropriate bag styles and materials that are designed for maximum protection and breathability for specific products. Visitors can also search for equipment solutions by machine function or with a new commodity specific filter.

“Our goal with this website refresh was to provide maximum value to our end users,” said Aaron Fox, Executive Vice President. “Packaging and equipment buying decisions can often feel overwhelming for our customers, and we want to give them a simpler way to do their initial research before reaching out to our sales team for more custom recommendations.”

www.foxbag.com also provides free downloadable resources including packaging design tools, sustainable packaging information, and commodity specific packaging program recommendations. Visitors are also encouraged to subscribe to the company’s packaging and equipment blog for new and relevant information throughout the year.

“We tried to think of all the ways we could use the website to educate our customers and provide them with the tools they need to have a successful packaging program and/or increase operational efficiencies with automation solutions,” said Fox. “We’re excited about the additional feature we added to each packaging page that provides complimentary equipment recommendations and to each equipment page that provides complimentary bag recommendations where relevant. We want to be the most helpful resource our customers work with.”

To learn more about Fox Packaging, please visit www.foxbag.com or visit Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About Fox Packaging™

Fox Packaging is a family-owned and operated industry leader in developing and distributing unique flexible packaging solutions for fresh produce packers and shippers throughout North America and Latin America. Fox Packaging has spent the last five decades pioneering one-of-a-kind bag options that reduce product damage, showcase the natural beauty of the product and provide a beautiful foundation for branding and artwork. Fox Solutions’ vast experience in fresh produce packing operations gives us unparalleled expertise to help our customers select the most efficient equipment for their packing operations. Including sales, service, parts, repairs, installation, machinery moving, coupling of different machinery makes, and operations consulting, Fox Solutions is your single resource for equipment solutions that make the most sense for your business.