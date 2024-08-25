Fox Solutions Onboards Ben Bliven as Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager

MCALLEN, Texas — Fox Solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Ben Bliven as the new Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager. With over 15 years of experience in the manufacturing and operations sector, Ben brings a wealth of expertise to our team.

Ben joins Fox Solutions from Pro Health LLC, where he served as Vice President of Plant Operations for nearly eight years, overseeing facilities in Carrollton, Texas, and Wray, Colorado. In this role, he was instrumental in improving production efficiency, implementing innovative processes, and leading successful projects. Prior to that, he was the Plant Manager at Pro Health LLC for over seven years, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership in optimizing plant operations.

As the Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager at Fox Solutions, Ben will play a pivotal role in our company, which specializes in manufacturing, distributing, and fabricating equipment such as baggers, weighers, VFFS, and turnkey solutions. He will oversee day-to-day operations to ensure production targets and quality standards are met. His responsibilities include managing supply chains and resources, implementing lean manufacturing processes, and monitoring production costs to maintain profitability. Ben will ensure compliance with safety regulations and work closely with quality control personnel to uphold product standards.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ben Bliven to the Fox Solutions family,” said Aaron Fox, President of Fox Solutions. “His extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. This hiring comes at a crucial time when packing automation is in high demand. Ben’s leadership will support our operational strategies and contribute to the continued success of Fox Solutions.”

In his new role, Ben will also be involved in long-term planning for facilities, equipment, materials, and technology to maintain manufacturing capacity. He will play a crucial role in workforce development, often managing and supervising teams, and will be instrumental in implementing process improvements and new technologies to maximize operational efficiency. Continuous improvement will be a constant focus, aiming to enhance productivity and efficiency while reducing waste.

Hiring a Senior Manufacturing and Operations Manager significantly supports and enhances our brand. Ben’s expertise in streamlining operations and optimizing supply chain management will strengthen our reputation for reliability and excellence. His leadership will ensure improved product quality, cost reduction, and enhanced customer satisfaction, thereby bolstering our market position.

“I am excited to join Fox Solutions and lead the manufacturing and operations team,” said Ben Bliven. “I look forward to working with such a talented group of professionals and contributing to the company’s vision of innovation and excellence.”

For more information about Fox Solutions and our packing equipment solutions, visit our website or email our team at info@foxbag.com.

About Fox Packaging™

For over 60 years, Fox Packaging has stood as a leading partner in delivering innovative flexible packaging solutions. Our commitment extends beyond bag designs, focusing on safeguarding product quality and elevating brand recognition in the fresh produce industry. Rooted in responsible sourcing, competitive lead times, efficient operations, and top-tier customer service, Fox Packaging is dedicated to excellence. Our signature Fox Fresh Mesh® product line exemplifies our approach, seamlessly blending style, function, and sustainability to meet the diverse needs of retailers, brand owners, and consumers. Proudly a third-generation, family-owned company based in McAllen, Texas, Fox Packaging remains at the forefront of reshaping the landscape of flexible packaging. For more information, contact us at info@foxbag.com, visit www.foxbag.com, or call us at (956) 682-6176.