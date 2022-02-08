FPAA Announces Exciting 2022 Spring Policy Summit Agenda

NOGALES, Az. – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is proud to announce that the annual Spring Policy Summit (SPS) will be returning as an in-person event. This year’s SPS will take place in Tubac, Arizona on March 16, 2022.

The agenda for this year is focused on interactive sessions designed to bring together regulators and industry to identify practical, goal-oriented outcomes for key issues facing the fresh produce industry at the Southwest border. Please see scheduled sessions below:

Focus on Food Inspections: Hear from U.S. importers and federal agencies involved in food inspections and oversight.

Focus on Logistics: Hear from U.S. importers and Customs Brokers along with government officials that directly impact supply chain logistics.

Forward Momentum – Tu-Simple and Autonomous Trucking Advancements: Literally up the road from Nogales, a test route for autonomous commercial trucking is forging a new way to move goods, including fresh produce.

New Faces at the Border: Don’t miss this update about State Truck Safety Inspections and changes within the Arizona Department of Transportation

A Fresh Prospective: What the ITC Cucumber and Squash Reports Say: Adams Lee, trade attorney with Harris Bricken, shares some insights gleaned from the recent ITC reports about the state of the cucumber and squash sectors.

Food Safety & Imports – What’s New?: Learn more about the latest FDA food safety regulations, and how the International Fresh Produce Association will play a leading role in working with regulators.

Do the Right Thing: Worker Social Responsibility is a key supply chain requirement. Learn more about CBP’s Forced Labor Checklist and what companies can do to ensure their supply chain meets current standards.

The FPAA’s Spring Policy Summit 2022 is open to all members of the fresh produce industry. To view full agenda and to register, please visit: www.freshfrommexico.com/event/fpaas-spring-policy-summit-2022

Additional Information:

Tickets for the event can be purchased here. Please see below for ticket prices:

FPAA Members: $49

FPAA Non-Members: $99

Academics/Government: $69



Interested in sponsoring SPS22? Please contact Emmis Yubeta at emmis@freshfrommexico.com

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

The FPAA is a nonprofit trade association headquartered in Nogales, Arizona, that represents over 120 U.S. member companies involved in distributing, sales and transportation of fresh fruits and vegetables grown in Mexico. The FPAA leverages the efforts of private companies and partner-associations to increase the consumption of fresh fruits and vegetable from Mexico.