FPAA Gears Up for 2025 Spring Policy Summit & Food Safety Summit in Tubac, AZ   

Major topics include Trade, USMCA, Social Responsibility, Ag Water Rule and more

(Tubac, AZ) – The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) is finalizing plans for the 2025 Spring Policy Summit (SPS) & Food Safety Summit, set to take place on April 2-3, 2025, at the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa in Tubac, Arizona. These key industry events are an important way for the produce industry and experts in government operations to have two days of insightful discussions on trade and regulatory issues impacting fresh produce.

Attendees at the FPAA Spring Policy Summit on April 2, will include industry professionals, policymakers, and stakeholders that will explore the latest trade, economic, and regulatory developments in the fresh produce sector.

“With so much at stake for the produce industry, with trade and government services under threat, we consider it vital for the industry to convene around the Spring Policy Summit and the Food Safety Summit,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “The industry voice is so important.”

Attendees will gain insights into pressing topics such as social responsibility in supply chains, economic impacts of U.S.-Mexico trade, and the evolving trade environment under new policy frameworks.

Key sessions will address:

Social Responsibility Points the Way Forward – Examining how businesses and regulators are adapting to increasing expectations for ethical labor practices, environmental responsibility, and sustainable sourcing.

– Examining how businesses and regulators are adapting to increasing expectations for ethical labor practices, environmental responsibility, and sustainable sourcing. Southwest Border States in Action – Exploring the significance of Mexican fresh produce imports to U.S. employers and employees in key border states and the broader U.S. economy.

– Exploring the significance of Mexican fresh produce imports to U.S. employers and employees in key border states and the broader U.S. economy. How to Face the New Trade Environment – Understanding the implications of tariffs, USMCA renewal discussions, and evolving trade policies.

– Understanding the implications of tariffs, USMCA renewal discussions, and evolving trade policies. The Importance of Agriculture in the U.S. – Analyzing the importance of agriculture in strengthening cross-border trade and policy collaboration.

The summit will also feature a sponsored networking reception, providing attendees with valuable opportunities to engage with peers, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The North American Food Safety Summit on day 2 will shift focus to emerging regulatory changes and best practices for ensuring food safety across the supply chain.

Highlighted sessions include:

Agricultural Water Rule – A deep dive into the FDA’s new water rules and their impact on growers and importers.

– A deep dive into the FDA’s new water rules and their impact on growers and importers. COFEPRIS in Focus – Understanding the role and evolution of Mexico’s food safety regulatory agency.

– Understanding the role and evolution of Mexico’s food safety regulatory agency. Are You Ready for Traceability? – A hands-on tabletop exercise to prepare companies for FDA’s new Section 204 traceability requirements.

– A hands-on tabletop exercise to prepare companies for FDA’s new Section 204 traceability requirements. A Plethora of Audits – Which to Choose? – Exploring the range of food safety certifications and determining the best fit for different business models.

Exploring the range of food safety certifications and determining the best fit for different business models. You’re Getting Inspected by FDA. Now what? – Practical guidance on how to navigate and respond to regulatory inspections.

The Spring Policy & Food Safety Summit is a must-attend event for professionals in fresh produce trade, food safety, logistics, and policy.

Stay tuned for additional speaker announcements and more. The FPAA looks forward to welcoming industry members to Tubac for what promises to be an engaging summit.

Event Details:

📅 April 2, 2025 – FPAA Spring Policy Summit

📅 April 3, 2025 – North American Produce Food Safety Summit

📍 Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, Tubac, Arizona

🔗 Register Now: (http://www.freshfrommexico.com)

📢 Sponsorship opportunities available! Contact saul@freshfrommexico.com for more information.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas:

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.