FPAA Held its Annual Spring Policy Summit with Conversations on Trade, Tariffs, and Food Safety

(Tubac, AZ) — The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas (FPAA) recently brought together industry leaders, experts, and partners for its annual Spring Policy Summit, a two-day event full of meaningful conversations about the key challenges and opportunities facing the produce industry today.

The summit kicked off with a conversation about social responsibility and how companies are navigating today’s shifting trade landscape. Speakers included Virginia Bullington from the Wilson Center’s Mexico Institute, Marion Avril of AHIFORES, and Ana Ambrosi from the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association. The panel was moderated by Georgina Felix, FPAA’s Director of Operations and International Affairs, who helped guide the discussion on how trade and worker responsibility are evolving together.

One of the day’s biggest highlights was the Tariff Town Hall, hosted in partnership with Farmers for Free Trade. The timing couldn’t have been more relevant. Just before the federal government rolled out new reciprocal tariffs, the panel went live. The lineup featured leaders from across the industry: Sheldon Jones, Deputy Director of Programs at the Arizona Department of Agriculture; George Frisvold from the University of Arizona; Luis Ribera of Texas A&M; Skip Hulett from NatureSweet; and John Pandol from Pandol Bros. With Farmers for Free Trade’s Brian Kuehl leading the discussion, attendees got a deep dive into what these new tariffs could mean for agriculture and trade.

The summit also dove into what’s happening at the U.S.-Mexico border, especially when it comes to regulatory changes and Customs processes. From new inspection technologies to ongoing infrastructure improvements, the focus was on keeping the cold chain intact and making sure fresh produce keeps moving quickly and safely.

Day 2 of the summit focused on the one thing that impacts everyone in the supply chain – food safety. The North American Produce Food Safety Summit gave attendees practical tools and insights to better understand new regulations, prepare for inspections, and strengthen their food safety programs. With audits on the rise and stricter standards both in the U.S. and abroad, these conversations couldn’t be timelier for companies working hard to stay compliant and deliver safe, quality produce.

“From trade uncertainty to food safety, our members are facing a rapidly changing environment,” said FPAA President Lance Jungmeyer. “The Spring Policy Summit is a space to address these changes and work together to keep North American produce trade strong, safe, and sustainable.”

As the industry faces new challenges, the FPAA is proud to bring people together to talk through solutions and ensure the future of fresh produce trade across North America. The Spring Policy Summit is a reminder that by sharing knowledge, the industry can adapt, grow, and keep moving forward.

Industry members that are not yet a member of the FPAA, are encouraged to join the growing network of industry leaders working together to protect and advance the future of produce trade.

For more information about the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and upcoming events, please visit www.freshfrommexico.com.

About the Fresh Produce Association of Americas

Founded in 1944 in Nogales, Arizona, the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas has grown to become one of the most influential agricultural groups in the United States. Today, the FPAA provides a powerful voice for improvement and sustainability by serving the needs of more than 100 North American companies involved in marketing, importing, and distributing fresh produce.