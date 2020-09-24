FPFC Apprentice Program Virtually Tours Duda Farms and LA Produce Distributors

ANAHEIM, CA – The Fresh Produce & Floral Council 2020 Apprentice Class has continued on throughout the pandemic and virtually attended two tours on Thursday, September 10th, with Duda Farms and LA Produce Distributors.

The FPFC Apprentices spoke with Regional Sales Manager, Susan Kavanagh-Duda and Brad Stinson, QC Field Supervisor and 5th generation Duda family member. Brad was live in Salinas to show Apprentices how Duda’s celery is grown, cut, and packaged; while also informing the class about Duda’s process for planting seeds and food safety in the field. FPFC Apprentice, Allie Fafard of Frieda’s stated how pleased she was with the tour, she stated, “One of the advantages of modern technology is the ability to visit Salinas valley and walk the LA Produce Wholesale Market in just two hours! Our tour guides were very interactive and happy to answer all of our questions. I learned more about supply chain management and considerations that take place from seed to sale of a product. I look forward to more interactive tours provided by the FPFC Apprentice program!”

The FPFC is grateful to our partners, Duda Farms and LA Produce Distributors, for hosting the Apprentice tours virtually in this time where we can’t meet face-to-face,” said Rachelle Schulken, Apprentice Program vice-chair and BOD member. “We are proud to be able to continue providing Apprentices with educational and enriching content through virtual meet-ups, speaker panels, and live tours.

For information on The FPFC Apprentice program, please contact the FPFC office.