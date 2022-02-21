Fresh Avocado Imports from Mexico Resume

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced today that its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico has restarted and avocado exports to the United States have resumed.

APHIS, working closely with the U.S. Embassy in Mexico’s Regional Security Officer, Mexico’s national plant protection organization (SENASICA), and the Association of Avocado Producers and Packers Exporters of Mexico (APEAM) have enacted additional measures that enhance safety for APHIS’ inspectors working in the field, following a threat made to an employee on February 11.

The safety of USDA employees simply doing their jobs is of paramount importance. USDA is appreciative of the positive, collaborative relationship between the United States and Mexico that made resolution of this issue possible in a timely manner.

In 2021, the United States imported $3.0 billion avocados globally, with $2.8 billion coming from Mexico (92%). In terms of volume, the United States imported 1.2 million metric tons of avocados, with 1.1 million coming from Mexico (89%). For the last full calendar year (2020) of available data, Mexico reported exports of avocados of $3.2 billion of which 79% went to the United States. In 2020 and 2021, approximately 80% of the avocados exported from Michoacán went to U.S. markets. The peak growing season for avocado in Mexico is January through March while the U.S production season for avocado fruit runs from April to September.

Mexico and the United States will continue working together to fortify the strong bilateral supply chains that promote economic growth and prosperity in both countries.

Dr. Mark Davidson, Acting Deputy Administrator of the Animal and Health Inspection Services’ Plant Protection and Quarantine Program, discussing resumption of preclearance inspections of fresh avocado in Michoacan, Mexico. Audio Clip 1 Audio Clip 2



USDA touches the lives of all Americans each day in so many positive ways. In the Biden-Harris Administration, USDA is transforming America’s food system with a greater focus on more resilient local and regional food production, fairer markets for all producers, ensuring access to safe, healthy and nutritious food in all communities, building new markets and streams of income for farmers and producers using climate smart food and forestry practices, making historic investments in infrastructure and clean energy capabilities in rural America, and committing to equity across the Department by removing systemic barriers and building a workforce more representative of America. To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.