Fresh Cravings Launches Dips & Sips Wine Wednesday Series with Sommelier Sarah Tracey’s Fall and Holiday Pairings

PHOENIX, AZ – Fresh Cravings, the family-owned, Arizona-based snacking brand known for its chilled salsas, hummus, plant-based and creamy dips, has teamed up with leading sommelier and lifestyle expert Sarah Tracey to create a series called Dips & Sips Wine Wednesday. Aimed at reinventing wine and cheese parties, the four-part series runs Oct. 12 to Dec. 7, and focuses on simplistic recipes, easy dip pairings, and suggested wines. Sarah and Fresh Cravings invite snackers to #SipWithUs from the comfort of their home or to find ‘crave goodness’ inspiration for their holiday menu and party planning.

Each Dips & Sips Wine Wednesday video will be unveiled on Fresh Cravings’ (@FreshCravingsSalsa) and Sarah Tracey’s (@TheLushLife) Instagram pages at 8 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. PST on Oct. 12 and 26, Nov. 9, and Dec. 7. Shopping lists will be posted a few days prior to both platforms for those who would like to follow along and #SipWithUs.

Planned themes include:

Oct. 12: On Wednesdays We Drink Pink Appetizers to pair with Rosé—no longer just a ‘Summer Water’ wine

Oct. 26: Wine & Spooky Charcuterie Halloween-themed dip pairings with spooky decor

Nov. 9: Dips, Sips & Literature Book picks for a cozy winter day, to accompany your drink and dip pairings, and recipes to elevate your book club gatherings

Dec 7: Progressive Pairings with Red and White Wines for the Holiday Season How to mix both types of varietals with snacks for various types of holiday parties



As the busy holiday season approaches, and with home entertaining continuing to be a trend, this Dips & Sips campaign aims to please tastebuds, impress your guests, and make menu planning a snap. With the expert advice from Sommelier Sarah Tracey, those of legal drinking age are invited to learn how to pair any of the brand’s elevated dips alongside her suggested hand-picked wines.

Sarah Tracey, founder of The Lush Life, is certified by the Court of Master Sommeliers, and has taught more than 400 wine classes. She runs wine programs at Michelin-star New York City restaurants, travels the world visiting wine regions across the globe. She shares her experiences and expert opinions with a global audience and is also well-known for pioneering the #YouCanSipWithUs hashtag, promoting wine accessibility and inclusivity for broader audiences, and teaching the best ways to pair them with foods.

“When I entertain at home, I’m always looking for ways to impress my friends with fresh, creative bites I can pair with wine. My favorite hack is finding great products with high-quality ingredients at my local grocer, and then creating simple, elevated ways to serve them,” said Sommelier Sarah Tracey. “The less time I spend in the kitchen, the more time I get to spend with my guests, and the versatility of Fresh Cravings’ awesome array of flavors makes them total crowd-pleasers. I’m excited to show off how pairing these dips and wine is such a fun, new, and unexpected way to entertain this season.”

“Dips & Sips is our way of showing our customers unique ways to integrate Fresh Cravings into any occasion, whether snacking at home or gathering with friends and family” said Chief Marketing Officer of FoodStory Brands Jay Whitney. “Sommelier Sarah Tracey brings the credibility and brilliant pairings to help us transform your ‘wine and cheese’ night in to ‘Dips & Sips’ night. We are excited to share this fun content with our fans, from our family to theirs.”

Fresh Cravings’ products can be found throughout the country in the produce and deli departments at stores such as Walmart, Publix, Kroger and Kroger banners, select Safeway divisions, Jewel Osco, and more. To find Fresh Cravings near you, visit https://www.freshcravings.com/where-to-buy/.

