Fresh Creative Cuisine Unveils New Line of Individual Summer Composed Side Salads

Baltimore, MD – Fresh Creative Cuisine is excited to announce the launch of its new Summer 2025 Individual Composed Side Salads, a vibrant collection of fresh, seasonal sides designed to deliver bold flavor with a light, refreshing feel—perfect for the warm months ahead.

The ten new individual salads are part of Fresh Creative Cuisine’s expanding Artisan Cuisine to Go portfolio, crafted for Grocery, C-Store, Foodservice, and other retail grab-and-go environments. These chef-curated side salads are designed to offer end consumers convenient, flavorful options that complement a balanced lifestyle.

“We approached the summer collection with the idea of creating light, flavorful sides that satisfy without leaving customers feeling overly full,” said Chef Michael Archibald, Executive Chef at Fresh Creative Cuisine.

Wendy Guertin, Vice President of Culinary Operations, added, “Chef Mike has truly developed a lineup that delivers both on taste and operational efficiency, ensuring consistent quality across production.”

Introducing the Summer 2025 Composed Side Salad Lineup:

Angel Hair Pasta Salad – Zucchini, bell peppers, and lemon parmesan vinaigrette

– Zucchini, bell peppers, and lemon parmesan vinaigrette Elote Street Corn Salad – Cotija cheese, jalapeño, lime, and Greek yogurt

– Cotija cheese, jalapeño, lime, and Greek yogurt Apple Bleu Cheese Slaw – Tossed in a sweet honey mayo dressing

– Tossed in a sweet honey mayo dressing Green Bean Potato Salad – Mint and apple cider vinaigrette

– Mint and apple cider vinaigrette Summer Citrus Slaw – Orange marmalade, mandarin oranges, citrus juices, and a touch of sriracha

– Orange marmalade, mandarin oranges, citrus juices, and a touch of sriracha Quinoa Cucumber Salad – Red wine vinaigrette, peppers, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese

– Red wine vinaigrette, peppers, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese Backyard Loaded Baked Potato Salad – Sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions

– Sour cream, cheddar cheese, bacon, and green onions Shaved Brussels Sprout Pecan Slaw – Maple Dijon vinaigrette

– Maple Dijon vinaigrette Broccoli Apple Crunch Salad – Finished with a Greek yogurt lemon dressing

– Finished with a Greek yogurt lemon dressing Summer Orzo Salad – Feta, mint, almonds, corn, cucumber, and tomato

The new salads will be available beginning May 2025 all packaged in the new innovative square-to-round containers by Lacerta. For ordering information, please contact the Fresh Creative Cuisine Sales Department at sales@freshcreativecuisine.com or reach out directly to Hugh O’Neill at honeill@freshcreativecuisine.com.

About Fresh Creative Cuisine

Fresh Creative Cuisine is a fresh-prepared artisan Cuisine to Go food manufacturer based in Baltimore, Maryland, proudly serving clients along the Eastern Seaboard. We specialize in culinary innovation, custom packaging, and efficient distribution solutions, crafting premium hand-prepared sandwiches, signature salads, entrées, sides, snacks, breakfast, and desserts that showcase a world of ethnic and global flavor profiles.

As a certified manufacturer, we offer both individual and bulk-packaged formats for retail and institutional foodservice. Our customer-first approach and commitment to freshness and quality are at the heart of our FRESH Solutions—designed to meet every daypart and price point, from value to premium.

To learn more, visit www.freshcreativecuisine.com or contact us at sales@freshcreativecuisine.com.

Be FRESH. Stay Creative. Taste the Difference.