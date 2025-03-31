Fresh Creative Foods Recalls Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing Due to Undeclared Allergens

VISTA, Calif. — Fresh Creative Foods is voluntarily recalling a single item with a specific use by date, produced at a regional facility and distributed to limited Trader Joe’s locations. The product is Trader Joe’s Hot Honey Mustard Dressing, with a Use By Date of 05/27/2025 due to labeling error. The incorrect label does not include allergen callouts for peanuts, soy, sesame, or wheat.

No customer complaints have been reported to date.

The dressing was distributed to Trader Joe’s locations in the following states: AR, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, KS, LA, MA, MD, NC, NM, OH, OK, PA, SC, TX, VA.

Customers who purchased this product may take it back to Trader Joe’s for a full refund or discard the item.

Customers who have questions regarding this product or label may call Fresh Creative Foods at the following number:

888-223-2127

Monday – Friday

8:00AM – 5:00PM Pacific Time