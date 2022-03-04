Fresh Cut Food Drive Raises 1,600 Pounds of Produce for Mid-Ohio Food Collective

COLUMBUS, OH — On Friday, March 4th, representatives of DNO Produce and WCBE 90.5 will donate 1,600 pounds of fresh produce to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective as a result of the Fresh Cut Food Drive. For each person who gave to WCBE in the month of December, DNO Produce committed to donating 3 pounds of fresh produce to the Mid-Ohio Food Collective. This year, DNO doubled their donation, providing 6 pounds of produce per donor.

This is the 8th year that DNO and WCBE have partnered in this food-and-fund raiser. For their 2022 donation, DNO curated a ready-to-eat produce box for the clients of MOFC. The boxes include grape tomatoes, grapefruit, pears, mangoes, peppers, and celery. Volunteers from DNO and WCBE will be giving the food directly to families at the MOFC Food Pantry the morning of March 4th.

“This year’s Fresh Cut Food Drive is a special one,” said Johnny DiLoretto, WCBE Community Relations Director. “We were thrilled to see that so many people donated to WCBE’s work in December. Thank you to each person who gave to this effort. Your donations not only feed the community with real news, journalistic integrity, and great music; they also provided fresh produce boxes to food-insecure Central Ohioans.”

“The only way we’re going to grow a healthier world is by taking responsibility to ensure everyone has access to fruits and vegetables,” said Alex DiNovo, President and COO of DNO Produce. “It must start with us, and those that surround us. We have always enjoyed this collaboration with WCBE. It is a great way to encourage the community to support public radio and provide nutritious produce to families in need. We are particularly excited that this year’s event allows our associates to personally hand this food to our Columbus neighbors.”

“We are grateful to have wonderful partners in DNO Produce and WCBE,” said Matt Habash, President and CEO of Mid-Ohio Food Collective. “This donation helps us connect our customers to healthy and nutritious food at a time when they need it the most. It is encouraging to both us and our neighbors to have such wonderful support in our community.”

WHO: Alex DiNovo, President at COO of DNO Produce; Johnny DiLoretto, Director of Community Relations and Underwriting and Greg Moebius, Station Manager of WCBE 90.5 FM; Dave Daniel, Senior Vice President of Mid-Ohio Food Collective

WHEN: Friday, March 4th at 8:30 am

WHERE: Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s On-Site Pantry; 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123

About DNO Produce: Providing fresh, healthy, and easy produce solutions have been at the core of the company since it was founded in 1989. Today, the Midwest fresh-cut processor and distributor supports business partnerships in over 15 states. DNO’s FRESHEALTH fresh-cut products offer individually packed produce options for school nutrition programs, retail grab-n-go, foodservice operations, and meal kit offerings. For more information visit, www.dnoproduce.com.

About WCBE 90.5 FM: WCBE 90.5 FM is a catalyst for community—enriching lives by providing the best original, independent, & network programming, and by partnering with listeners and local organizations to grow and sustain our cultural and educational landscape.

About the Mid-Ohio Food Collective: Mid-Ohio Food Collective is the umbrella organization that holds five assets, Mid-Ohio Foodbank, our anchor asset, Mid-Ohio Farm, Mid-Ohio Markets, Mid-Ohio Farmacy, and Mid-Ohio Kitchen. The Mid-Ohio Food Collective has a network of 680 partner agencies across 20 counties, connecting those in need to nutritious food. Learn more by visiting mofc.org