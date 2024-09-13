Fresh Del Monte Earns Esteemed Spot on Newsweek’s 2024 List of World’s Most Trustworthy Companies

Leading producer, marketer, and distributor of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables recognized for building investor, consumer, and employee trust on a global scale

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., (NYSE: FDP) one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, ranked number eight in Newsweek’s 2024 list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies in the Food & Beverage category. This prestigious award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The full list of winners was announced on September 4, 2024, and can be viewed here.

“To be named one of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek is both an honor and a responsibility we carry with great pride,” said Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh, Chairman and CEO of Fresh Del Monte. “It reflects our tireless pursuit of excellence, transparency, and trust, qualities that are woven into every aspect of our business. I am profoundly grateful to our incredible global team for their relentless commitment and passion—this recognition is a testament to their efforts. Together, we aim to continue to inspire confidence and drive meaningful change in the lives of those we serve.”

Trust is vital to Fresh Del Monte—it fosters customer loyalty, strengthens brand reputation, boosts employee morale, and builds investor confidence. Through a dedicated team effort that spans across continents, every individual at Fresh Del Monte plays an important role in producing and distributing quality, nutritious products that customers expect, trust, and love. This global collaboration ensures that Fresh Del Monte consistently meets the highest standards of freshness and sustainability, and it is the collective hard work, commitment and passion of each person that makes Fresh Del Monte a trusted brand in households around the world.

The World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2024 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of more than 70,000 participants in 23 industries spanning 20 countries. The participants rated companies they knew and that were headquartered in the respective country in terms of three touchpoints of trust: Investor Trust, Customer Trust, and Employee Trust. A total of 230,000 evaluations were analyzed, and for each company that received enough evaluations, a social listening analysis was conducted. This phase of the project involved a sentiment analysis of the companies on several media segments of the internet and evaluating their mentions as either positive, neutral, or negative. All stock-listed companies headquartered in one of the target countries with a revenue of over 500 million USD were considered in the study.

Fresh Del Monte is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of the World’s Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. The company has been listed as one of America’s Most Trusted Company for the past consecutive three years. To learn more about the company and its other recognitions, visit www.freshdelmonte.com.

ABOUT FRESH DEL MONTE

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years. The company also markets its products under the MANN™ brand and other related trademarks. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is the first global marketer of fruits and vegetables to commit to the “Science Based Targets” initiative. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, Fresh Del Monte Produce was ranked as one of “America’s Most Trusted Companies” by Newsweek based on an independent survey rating companies on three different touchpoints, including customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust. The company was also named a Humankind 100 Company for two consecutive years by Humankind Investments, which recognizes companies that substantially impact areas such as access to food and clean water, healthcare, and digital services. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol FDP.