Fresh Del Monte Introduces Line of Convenient, Ready-to-Eat Breakfast Oats with Fresh Fruit

Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats offer a portable solution for busy consumers looking for nutritious breakfast options that increase their daily fresh fruit intake.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Fresh Del Monte Produce N.A., Inc. unveils Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats, a full line of breakfast meals with fresh-cut fruit that taps into the growing trend of overnight oats – a booming category that is projected to grow to $17.8 million in the U.S by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 4.4 percent.

Available in three gourmet-inspired flavor varieties — Apples & Walnuts; Pineapple, Mango & Coconut; and Blueberries & Almonds — Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats contain vanilla yogurt, oats, and up to two ounces of fresh-cut fruit in each serving.

Unlike traditional overnight oats that require time-consuming preparation, Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats are ready-to-eat, with no cooking or preparation needed, appealing to the needs of consumers with busy lifestyles and limited time for preparing nutritious breakfasts.

As one of the world’s leading vertically integrated producers of high-quality fresh fruit and vegetables, Fresh Del Monte introduces Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats as the company’s latest product offering aimed at making fresh produce consumption easy and enjoyable.

Fresh fruit and vegetable intake among Americans is still far below CDC guidelines, with only approximately 1 in 10 U.S. adults meeting the advised fruit intake of 1.5-2 cup-equivalents of fruits and 2-3 cup-equivalents vegetables daily. By offering fresh-cut fruit with whole oats and yogurt in a portable package, Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats make it easier for consumers to incorporate more fresh fruit into their daily routines.

Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats ships to supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers throughout North America. Consumers who are interested in the availability of Del Monte® On-the-Go Oats can contact their local grocery retailer or convenience store. For sales inquiries, contact salesinquiry@freshdelmonte.com.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. is one of the world's leading vertically integrated producers, marketers, and distributors of high-quality fresh and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, as well as a leading producer and distributor of prepared food in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. markets its products worldwide under the DEL MONTE® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness, and reliability for over 135 years.